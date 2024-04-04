"Another reason why Caitlin Clark's the GOAT": College hoops world celebrates Iowa guard's Naismith success ahead of Final Four showdown 

Caitlin Clark's dominance in women's college basketball has once again been recognized. She has now clinched another Naismith Women's College Player of the Year award, after winning it last season as well.

This added to the layer of excitement surrounding the upcoming Final Four match on Friday among fans as they celebrated her success on social media:

"Another reason why Caitlin Clark's the GOAT," said one fan.

Naismith Player Of The Year

In a field packed by so many star players like Paige Buecker and JuJu Watkins, Caitlin Clark has again stood out. She, indeed, has ended the GOAT debate for this season. Her win is a testament to how incredible her season was.

In the Elite Eight victory over LSU, Caitlin Clark scored 41 points to help Iowa advance to the Final Four. With many more performances like this, she has averaged an impressive 32 points, 7.3 rebounds and 9 assists this season.

Also Read: Top 10 funniest memes as Caitlin Clark's Iowa sends Angel Reese's LSU packing

Not just that, Clark also broke several records this season, most importantly the record of becoming the all-time leading scorer in Division I for both men and women. Leading her team to the Final Four, Iowa will face UConn on Friday for a place in the Championship game.

This will be the last season at Iowa for Caitlin Clark and she will look to clinch her and Iowa's first NCAA title. It came close to the title last season, but Angel Reese and LSU thrashed those hopes in the title game last season.

Expand Tweet

Here is how other fans on X reacted to yet another accolade for Caitlin Clark:

"NCAA's greatest female player ever."

Expand Tweet

"Respect to Caitlin Clark on the year she's been havin'. Well-deserved!"

Expand Tweet

"Congratulations, you have helped to bring womens basketball to the forefront."

Expand Tweet

"Prioritize basketball over being viral... well deserved! Yeah I said it."

Expand Tweet

"Yea she is. GOD almighty has bought to the nation HIS players in female form. HE gets the glory and we are so entertained by his GRACE."

Expand Tweet

"Congrats from a UConn fan."

Expand Tweet

"Just call it the Clark Award."

Expand Tweet

"Anybody surprised? After she served us with a 40 piece hot lemon paper fried hardd this was only right."

Expand Tweet

"BEAST in the game, the best, all love and respect for Caitlin Clark"

Expand Tweet

"The Great White Hope."

Expand Tweet

"EVERYONE PAUSE THE DRAMA AND CLAP FOR MY SISTA."

Expand Tweet

"Of course she is...."

Expand Tweet

"TIMELINE CLEANSE"

Expand Tweet

"Da [The] GOAT!!! But ain't won shit yet."

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Projection

LSU v Iowa

Caitlin Clark has been phenomenal for the past two seasons for the Iowa Hawkeyes and has already confirmed her departure from Iowa after this season through an Instagram post. With various offers from WNBA teams and one from Ice Cube for BIG3, there is still uncertainty about where she will end up.

However, the projections suggest that she could be a game-changer for the Indiana Fever as they could pair her with Aliyah Boston, their No.1 pick last season. With exceptional gameplay, Clark can also help the Fever reach their first playoff since 2016.

Also Read: Who does Iowa play next? Taking a look at Caitlin Clark's Final Four opponents in 2024 March Madness

Do you think Caitlin Clark will lead her Iowa Hawkeyes to a title this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.