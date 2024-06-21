"He's one of the best people I've ever met" — Ty Dolla Sign expresses support for Kanye West, calls him the 'best artist of this generation' 

Ty Dolla Sign recently spoke to Billboard in an interview and opened up about Kanye West’s recent album, Vultures, and praised the rapper for his work. Calling Ye the “best artist of this generation,” Ty Dolla Sign said:

"Ye is the best artist of this generation, besides me, and I don't give a f*ck about what people were talking about. I know my n—. He's one of the best people I've ever met.”

Furthermore, Ty also added that when he and Kanye West were about to release the album Vultures, he “wasn’t worried” about its failure.

"Just with my analysis of how it goes with him, he goes all the way to the top. And something may happen and he'll say something people find offensive, and then people get]right back, you know. Because this sh*t is undeniable," he said.

Vultures 1 is the first album that Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign worked on together. Released on February 10, 2024, the album also included an appearance by Kanye’s daughter, North West. Furthermore, other artists who were seen in the songs were Freddie Gibbs, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Rich the Kid, and even Chris Brown.

“It would make for a crazy documentary” — Ty Dolla Sign opens about making Vultures

During his interview with Billboard, he also opened up about the making of Vultures and revealed:

“Japan was hotel rooms, Italy was hotel rooms. Then we got Sting to let us use his Italian villa. At first, we were just recording in the living room, recording by the pool, setting up recording equipment out there, and then we found out that there’s an actual recording studio there. It’s a very expensive album, I will say that. It would make for a crazy documentary.”

Moreover, he also talked about the album’s delayed sequel, Vultures 2, and stated that all of the songs on the album are ready. Ty Dolla Sign said:

‘How can we get it there? How can we go bigger than the first album? Certain people will probably expect you to just do the same exact sound, but that sound’s already out.”

Ty Dolla Sign’s statement about Kanye West, where he showers praise on the rapper, came as a shock to many social media users, as Ye has been in the headlines many times in the past few years for his controversies. In 2022, he was bashed for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during the Yeezy Season 9 fashion show.

As per CBS News, the phrase emerged as a racist response to the popular Black Lives Matter movement that started in 2015. Ye also addressed the controversy back in the day and stated that the original movement was “a scam.”

After that, he was also bashed for his antisemitic remarks, as he shared a tweet targeting the Jews, which led to him getting banned on major social networking platforms like Instagram and Twitter. It all started after he tweeted that he would be going “death con 3 on Jewish people,” which left many on the internet anguished.

While Ty continued to pour praise on his fellow rapper, Kanye West, social media users commented on various responses on social media, as many sided with the two rappers while others continued to bash both Ty and Ye. However, at the moment, Kanye has not responded to Ty Dolla Sign’s compliments about him.