"Disgusting to celebrate bullying" — Netizens react to Kanye West signing a fan’s photo of his VMAs moment with Taylor Swift

Recently, after the Grammy Awards held on February 2, a video surfaced on the internet where a fan was seen approaching Kanye West to sign a photo of him and Taylor Swift at the VMAs. While the fan was unsure if Ye would sign the photo, the 47-year-old rapper actually did it. Kanye then went about posing for photos.

Taylor and Kanye have been in a rift since he interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, and said that Beyoncé instead deserved the award.

The clip soon went viral and was reshared multiple times on the internet. The video sparked reactions on social media platforms like X:

A user (@ElaineGilmarti7) wrote on X:

"Disgusting to celebrate bullying."

Another user wrote:

"Hopefully one day him and his fans mature."

While some condemned the fan's actions, others found the situation funny. A user tweeted:

"Thats some goat sh*t."

"He's so hilarious for doing that," commented a fan.

While the duo reportedly reconciled briefly after the VMAs moment, Kanye reignited the beef after dropping his 2016 track Famous. In the track, he rapped:

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x / Why? I made that b*tch famous."

Kanye West reportedly followed only Taylor Swift prior to the Grammys for a brief period

Ye recently made headlines after following Taylor Swift briefly before the Grammys on February 2, as per reports by Elle, dated February 3. The rapper later began following only his wife Bianca Censori.

The outlet further reported that Kanye and Bianca arrived at the Grammys and even left before Taylor made it there. Meanwhile, the popstar was seen at the venue wearing a glittering Chiefs-Red minidress. The outfit also had a T-charm hanging from it and falling on her thigh.

Taylor Swift was, however, not accompanied by her boyfriend Travis Kelce, since he was with his team in New Orleans for the Super Bowl next week. Swift was further nominated in six categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Bianca ended their evening in controversy, which sparked from the latter's sheer outfit that she wore for the event.

There had been conflicting reports about the incident. An insider told Page Six that the couple was escorted by the police. TMZ and PEOPLE later claimed that no police or Grammy security involvement happened.

PEOPLE even reported that Kanye West got his photos clicked with his wife on the red carpet, and then chose to get into his car and leave the venue.

