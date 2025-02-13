"The black vans paid a visit" — Internet reacts to Kanye West deleting old tweets after being reportedly reinstated on X

On Thursday, February 13, @Kurrco uploaded a tweet sharing the news of Kanye West's X account being reinstated after a temporary deactivation. The X user claimed that Ye had "officially returned" to the social media platform and was "deleting old posts".

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 80K views and 2K likes within hours of its upload. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"the black vans paid a visit"

Some netizens suggested that they should all "collectively ignore" Kanye West moving forward, with one of them even claiming that they would remember the antisemitic comments he had made before his disappearance from the platform.

"Stop reporting on bro and let’s collectively ignore him and maybe we’ll get one or two last classic(s). Fr. Y’all (all pages that do this) almost as complicit as him knowing that he seeking attention" - commented an X user.

"bro thinks we gon forget. don’t worry we remember and will not listen to your flopped album." - wrote another one.

"the wildest part is that he gon bounce back from this like nothing happened. he still had an agent until 48 hours ago." - posted a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others observed how the 99 Problems rapper's profile was now marked as "sensitive," which indicated that he was cooked.

"His page is marked as sensitive he’s cooked" - wrote a fourth user.

"taking that bs off Shopify gave his dumbass a reality check" - posted a fifth one.

"the whole point of all the tweets was to prove how “free” he was just to still feel like he had to delete everything" - replied a sixth netizen.

"Wait how did he go from 32M followers to 2,5k?" - commented a seventh user.

The return of Kanye West on X comes days after his account was deactivated by either the rapper himself or the platform authorities. The action came in the wake of the antisemitic comments West made on the night of February 7 as part of his online rant on X.

Kanye West was dropped by his talent agency on Monday

The suspension of Kanye West's X account wasn't the only consequence that the Gold Digger rapper faced in the wake of his antisemitic comments made last Friday. Besides losing his X handle, Ye was also dropped by his talent agency - 33 & West - on Monday, February 10, The Guardian reported.

Per the media outlet, Daniel McCartney of 33 & West shared the news in an official statement, claiming that his working relationship with the Street Lights rapper was over "effective immediately... due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for."

On Tuesday, February 11, a former staff member of Kanye West's company filed a lawsuit against him in a Los Angeles Court, accusing him of wrongful termination, and gender and religious discrimination.

The woman - anonymized as Jane Doe - was Jewish, and described a series of incidents taken place between January and June 2024 in her suit. She added that when she was fired by Ye, the rapper sent her a text message reading: "Hail Hilter".

Another alleged text message included in her suit read: "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler". Jane Doe's lawyer, Carney Shegerian, described how her client suffered "a relentless and deliberate campaign of antisemitism and misogyny" from West.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, also spoke about Kanye West's tweets, writing:

"Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW [not safe for work]. You should not be seeing that any more."

Soon after Musk's remark, Ye announced his exit from the platform in a tweet, writing: "I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent."

