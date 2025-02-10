"My favorite show since the Michael Jackson era"— Kanye West says he loved Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show

Following Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance, Ye praised Kendrick’s show. In, what appeared to be a self-recorded video, the rapper said, “I really loved the show. It was my favorite show since the Michael Jackson era.” West made this statement on X (formerly Twitter) before deleting his account on February 10, 2025.

Kanye admired the production and criticized those who gave it mixed reviews. However, the commentary quickly pivoted to politics, claiming that Black artists are often used for public moments like these without proper recognition.

Previously Kanye West has expressed his views on the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. In a February 2025 interview with Justin Laboy on The Download Podcast, West praised Lamar's achievements, after Lamar's track Not Like Us won five awards at the 67th Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Song and Record of the Year.

Trending

Kanye West commented, "I was like, 'Man, you killed my nemesis. Where's the movies if it ain't no Drake?' Or at least he took him down for a little bit," as reported by HipHopDX on February 4, 2025.

Despite acknowledging Lamar's success, West believes that Drake has the potential to recover from this setback.

Kendrick Lamar's bold Super Bowl statement with Not Like Us

Expand Tweet

Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. Lamar's performance featured a setlist combining tracks from his newly released album GNX with older hits from his catalog.

According to reports from Variety, the show opened with Samuel L. Jackson, dressed as Uncle Sam, announcing, "This is the great American game," while the stage lit up with a patriotic tic-tac-toe design.

Lamar then emerged, surrounded by dancers dressed in red, white, and blue. The halftime show included live renditions of songs like DNA, Peekaboo, Squabble Up, and Humble. The performance also featured DJ and record producer Mustard. Singer-songwriter SZA joined Lamar for their collaborations with Luther and All the Stars.

One of the most talked-about moments from the show was Kendrick Lamar's performance on Not Like Us, the Mustard-produced track that was at the center of his 2024 feud with Drake. Leading up to the Super Bowl, speculation grew about whether Lamar would include the song in his setlist, given its controversial lyrics.

Before launching into the track, Kendrick Lamar stood in an X formation on the field and stated, "I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue". This was a reference to Drake's legal action against Universal Music Group over the song's promotion.

Tennis star Serena Williams made an appearance during the show. Williams, who was once rumored to have been involved with Drake, danced alongside Kendrick Lamar, fueling further discussion about the feud.

The performance concluded with Lamar flashing a grin at the camera as "Game Over" illuminated the stadium, symbolizing his perceived victory in the ongoing lyrical battle.

This halftime performance followed a strong year that included multiple Grammy wins for Not Like Us, which won Song and Record of the Year, along with three other awards in genre categories.

Three years ago, Kendrick Lamar shared the Super Bowl stage with rappers like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent during the Los Angeles-based Super Bowl LVI.

Lamar's dominance in the hip-hop scene continues as he gears up for his Grand National Tour alongside SZA. The tour, which kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis, will include stops in major cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., before concluding on June 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback