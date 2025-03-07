Kanye West claims his new album will have "antisemitic sound" in disturbing tweet

Kanye West is topping headlines after his March 6, 2025 tweet. The rapper teased his upcoming album in a rather peculiar fashion. The post mentioned that the new project would have an "antisemitic sound". The tweet read:

Ad

"This next album got that antisemitic sound. My new sound called antisemitic."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It is unclear if the rapper is hinting at Bully, an album that he has reportedly teased since last year, and also hinted that it could be released in June 2025. Last month, the rapper was under scrutiny over the anti-semitic remarks he made on X, including saying that he loved Hitler and found him "fresh."

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

In a different instance, the rapper was blasted after his brand, Yeezy, stocked swastika t-shirts only, after its commercial aired during the 2025 Super Bowl. Kanye West faced immense bashing not just from celebrities like Isla Fisher, but also from organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee.

Ad

Shopify ended up banning Yeezy and later issued a statement to CNN saying the "merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kanye West has a previous history of admiration for Adolf Hitler

This was not one of the first instances that Ye expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler. The rapper has made anti-semitic remarks that have resulted in his ban and restricted to social media platforms.

A CNN article published in October 2022, reported some statements made by a former business executive of Ye referring to his admiration for Hitler. The ex-employee told the outlet:

Ad

"He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the N*zi Party achieved for the German people."

They further added that the rapper openly shared his take about reading Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto, Mein Kampf. According to the former employee, several people who were in Kanye West's close circle were aware of his stance.

Ad

At the time, CNN reported that about four sources had told the media outlet that Ye wanted to name his 2018 album Hitler. All the aforementioned employees insisted on staying anonymous, in fear of facing professional retribution from Ye.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the time, CNN also spoke to Universal Music Group, which was then responsible for distributing the rapper's music. In a statement given to the outlet, UMG confirmed cutting ties with the GOOD Music label the previous year. The statement further read:

"There is no place for antisemitism in our society. We are deeply committed to combating antisemitism and every other form of prejudice."

Ad

Kanye West has been making headlines more for his anti-semitic remarks and not for his music. It remains to be seen if his latest tweet had anything to do with his upcoming album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback