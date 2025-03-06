When did Adidas end its partnership with Kanye West? Company says no Yeezy shoe is left in their inventory

Adidas announced on Wednesday, March 5, that it had sold its final pair of Kanye West's Yeezy trainers at the end of 2024. This way, it completed the process of selling off the company's profitable shoe collaboration.

The news came three years after Adidas parted ways with Kanye West in October 2022 over the rapper's controversial remarks. The sportswear company explained that West's remarks were "unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous" and that Adidas "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

Kanye West and Adidas parted ways three years ago

As per a Rolling Stone report, Adidas' Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer stated at a press conference on Wednesday, March 5:

"There is not one Yeezy shoe left, it has all been sold and that episode is behind us.”

In May 2023, the company began selling off its remaining inventory of Yeezy sneakers, promising to contribute a portion of the sales to groups that fight antisemitism, such as the Anti-Defamation League. Adidas' Yeezy inventory brought in 750 million euros last year, with an operational profit of 300 million.

The remaining Yeezy inventory generated nearly 50 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Wednesday's results report. Adidas further reported a 2% dip in North American sales in 2023 and 2024, citing lower Yeezy sales as the reason, despite efforts to clear its Yeezy stock.

Following the termination of the collaboration due to Kanye West's alleged antisemitic outbursts, the corporation has been working to move past the Yeezy controversy, which reportedly damaged their sales and caused the company to report an annual deficit in 2023.

Adidas lost an estimated $246 million when the sportswear firm ended its contract with West in October 2022. The company announced the end of collaboration in October 2022 and explained,

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Following the release of his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt and his social media rants, Adidas and other brands, including Balenciaga, Gap, and Def Jam, severed their relationship with Kanye West in late 2022.

Adidas lost $655 million in sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of the split, which left them with $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezys. In October 2024, Kanye West and Adidas struck a deal, ending any further legal action between the two companies.

However, they didn't reveal the terms. Nevertheless, according to Bjorn Gulden, CEO of Adidas, as part of the deal, neither party will compensate the other. Gulden further said,

“Both parties said we don’t need to fight anymore and withdrew all the claims. No one owes anybody anything anymore. So whatever was is history."

Adidas and Kanye West (Ye) started their partnership in December 2013. The highly successful collaboration generated $1.7 billion in annual revenue just in 2020.

