Yeezy, one of the best-selling sneaker lines of Adidas, is the by-product of the two great collaborators Adidas and Kanye West, a renowned fashion designer, singer, and entrepreneur. The shoes, which combined Adidas technology with Kanye West's amazing design, played a pivotal role in the growth of the Germany-based brand Adidas.

In 2013, Nike was dominant in the sneaker market as a high number of sneakers were featured in the Complex List of 50 Best sneakers. On the other hand, Adidas faced a huge competitive gap with three pairs of shoes on the list. That very year, Addidas's revenue statistics did not see an optimistic move until Kanye joined the brand and started the Adidas Yeezy shoe line.

The collaboration between these two brought a fresh perspective to sneaker aesthetics, blending streetwear with the fashion elements. The captivating design and premium quality, are often considered as the fashion investment.

So, here are 5 expensive Adidas Yeezy sneakers that can return a high value in the secondary market.

From Duckboot to Boost 750: 5 most expensive Adidas Yeezy sneakers of all time

1) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Black at $3400

The Yeezy 350 black is one of the most expensive sneakers in the shoe line, appreciated for its extraordinary design. Despite its predominant black color, this sneaker manages to avoid a monotonous look through the clever use of dark grey and various other shades derived from the black color scheme.

The combination of different shades and the incorporation of subtle details showcase the meticulous design approach that Kanye West and Addidas have taken to create a pair that not only exudes luxury but also maintains a uniqueness and a sense of versatility. Priced at $3400, this sneaker can be a good deal for investment.

2) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Moon Rock for $3330

Moon Rock colorway is indeed a notable and highly sought-after design from Kanye West's shoe line. Its extraordinary color combination adds up to its captivating appeal, making it a favorite pair among sneaker enthusiasts.

Moreover, the Moon rock design features a signature thick rubber sole fused with foam, which has become a trademark of the brand. The sole not only provides comfort but also contributes a distinctive look to the shoe. The prime knit upper and suede paneling with YZY branding further add to the symbolic identity of the brand.

3) Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 Grey/Gum for $2500

With a light grey suede silhouette and the high-top model, this sneaker is definitely a stand-out pair among all the sneakers from the brand. Its distinct light grey suede silhouette and high-top design set the pair apart.

The color blending of grey and orange transparent soles creates a sleek and minimalistic aesthetic. Adding to its value, the velcro strap not only elevates its visual aspects but also provides functional value by allowing a customizable and secure fit. Being one of the most expensive pairs, this sneaker costs $2500.

4) Adidas Yeezy Boost 950M Duckboot Chocolate for $1700

The Yeezy 950 Duckboot is a unique and funky-looking sneaker that seamlessly blends casual aesthetics with premium-quality materials. The double-stitched upper and substantial sole contributes to its durability and justifies its price point of $1700.

The attention to detail, especially in the stitching, showcases the craftsmanship that goes into the design, making it a worthy investment for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados. The colorway choice reflects a bold and fashion-forward approach, making the 950 Duckboot a statement piece for any sneaker collection.

5) Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Solid Grey/Chalk for $1200

Boost 700 Grey/Chalk colorway is an exceptional creation of Kanye West, showcasing his unique fashion vision through a chunky yet stylish pair of sneakers. Utilizing premium material and featuring a perforation design, this sneaker exudes cool and contemporary aesthetics.

The use of high-quality materials and the price rate of $1200 definitely add the pair to the luxury fashion category. The chunky silhouette offers functionality and comfort while making a great fashion statement. The thick sneaker sole provides excellent support and cushioning, making it suitable for extended periods of wear.

Kanye West's influence and design vision, combined with Adidas' expertise in footwear, has resulted in a range of sneakers that appeal to fashion-forward individuals and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The above list is the best 5 of them where one might think to invest.