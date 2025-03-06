"I wonder what he's tweeting" — Internet reacts to AI video of the POV of Kanye West's life including waking up beside Bianca Censori

An AI video that showed the supposed life of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, from his point of view went viral on X on March 5, 2025. The clip was posted on X by user @ye_world_, garnering 105.6K views at the time of this article.

Ad

The 52-second video, captioned, "POV: You wake up as Kanye West," showed a day in the life from the rapper's perspective, including waking up with his wife, Bianca Censori. In the realistic AI-generated video, we follow the rapper's supposed POV throughout the day, including getting dressed, using his phone, driving through the press, going to a recording studio and performing at a concert.

In the video, an AI-generated version of Censori is seen telling the rapper, "I love you," to which a voice resembling Ye's replies:

Ad

Trending

"And I love myself way more than I love you."

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kanye West's AI-generated POV video was met with mixed responses. One user posted a still of the rapper using his phone, wondering what he was tweeting. For context, the comment is a reference to Ye's recent activity on X, where he made a series of posts ranging from calling for Diddy's freedom to praising H*tler.

"I wonder what he's tweeting."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several netizens commented on the realistic nature of the AI-generated video, with one user dubbing it "f**kin' scary."

"I don’t know why but this is so f**kin’ scary," one person tweeted.

"Ts is a** gang. Promoting AI makes you just as bad as using it. You prob don’t gaf either unfortunately," another person added.

"We’re in for a hell of a ride," someone else commented.

Ad

"This s**ts evil man, I can’t explain it," another user wrote.

However, others shared a contrary opinion, marveling at how the video did not have distortions usually associated with AI-generated content.

"At least the toes arnt all f*cked up and bunionated potatoes," one person posted.

"This was pretty good," another person added.

"Best part about this video is Bianca," someone else commented.

Ad

Kanye West's X profile has a warning for "potentially sensitive content"

According to Variety, in one of his aforementioned tweets, the rapper declared himself a N*zi, praising H*tler and calling him "so fresh" in a following tweet. In another tweet, he wrote that he "loves when Jewish people come to me and say they can’t work with me.” Kanye West also claimed that "slavery is a choice" in one post.

Ad

In another tweet, he claimed to have dominion over his wife, Bianca Censori.

He also called for Sean "Diddy" Combs' freedom after the rapper was arrested on s*x trafficking and prostitution charges in September 2024. During this time, Kanye West also sold his "Sean John" collaboration merch with Diddy and T-shirts with the Swastika symbol on his Yeezy store.

Ye's X account was deactivated on February 10, days after he started his periodic posting. His final tweet before his account was taken down read:

Ad

“I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. [Until] we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight.”

According to The Express Tribune, Kanye West's X account was reactivated on February 13, however, all his old posts had been removed. The profile now came with a warning message that read:

Ad

“Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content. You’re seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?”

Kanye West's recent social media activity was met with intense backlash. The rapper's former talent agency, 33 & West, dropped him amid the controversy on February 11. His former Chief of Staff also quit Yeezy.

According to The Guardian, he was also sued for discrimination by a former Jewish Yeezy employee, who accused the rapper of "wrongful termination, and gender and religious discrimination."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback