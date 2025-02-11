Former staffer accuses Kanye West of targeting Jewish employees and sending pro-Hitler texts in lawsuit

A former staffer has filed a lawsuit against Kanye West, accusing him of targeting Jewish employees with antisemitic remarks and sending offensive text messages referencing Hitler and Na*ism. According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit, submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, February 11, alleges that the rapper’s hostile behavior led to her wrongful termination.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, claims that Kanye West, who legally goes by Ye, sent messages such as "I Am A Na*i" and "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler." The lawsuit also includes texts where West allegedly called Doe "ugly" and told her, "Come destroy me b*tch. Hail Hitler."

Doe asserts that her dismissal was part of a broader pattern of discrimination and harassment by West. According to the lawsuit, the antisemitic incidents took place between January and June 2024. Doe was hired as a marketing specialist for West’s Yeezy brand in December 2023, around the same time West publicly apologized for previous antisemitic comments.

However, the apology was short-lived, the lawsuit claims. In January 2024, amid backlash over promotional imagery for West’s upcoming album Vultures Vol. 1, Doe suggested that West publicly denounce any ties to Na*ism. West reportedly responded with the message, "I Am A Na*i," in all caps.

The lawsuit details how Doe was fired in March 2024 after presenting a high-profile business opportunity to West. West allegedly dismissed her offer because it didn’t include full creative control, texting through his manager:

"Don’t present me nothing ever in life that I don’t have creative control over."

Lawsuit accuses Kanye West of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation

The aforementioned lawsuit asserts that a few days after her termination in March, Kanye West's chief of staff reportedly offered Doe her job back, doubling her annual salary to $240,000. Doe was advised to "get used to" West’s unpredictable behavior, which included frequently firing and rehiring employees.

In June 2024, West allegedly berated Doe in a group chat, comparing himself to Hitler and sending a stream of abusive messages. The messages included personal insults, with West calling her "ugly" and "stupid." Later that evening, he continued the attack in a private message, telling her, "Come destroy me bi*ch. Hail Hitler." Doe claims she was fired the following day.

The 33-page lawsuit lists 12 causes of action, including wrongful termination, gender and religious discrimination, harassment, and whistleblower retaliation. Doe's lawyer, Carney Shegerian, issued a statement to Variety on February 11, condemning West's actions.

"Ye waged a relentless and deliberate campaign of antisemitism and misogyny against my client," Shegerian said.

"His appalling treatment of women and fixation on Na*ism, evident in abusive texts where he repeatedly calls himself Hitler, expose his motives. We need to stop excusing Ye’s behavior. As a father, husband, and employer, he must be held accountable. Ye dared my client to sue, and we will see him in court."

The lawsuit comes amid a turbulent period for Kanye West, who has been embroiled in several controversies over the past year. His X account was deactivated this week after he posted a series of controversial tweets, including statements such as "I’m a Na*i."

Kanye West also appeared in a Super Bowl ad promoting his brand, Yeezy's website that sold a swastika-themed T-shirt for $20, as reported by Rolling Stones. Over the weekend, West’s social media activity included sharing por*ogra*hic videos and defending Sean "Diddy" Combs amid allegations of abuse by Cassie Ventura.

Additionally, Kanye West attended the 2025 Grammys with his wife, Bianca Censori, where Censori posed nude on the red carpet.

Jane Doe is seeking damages to be determined at trial, highlighting West's alleged toxic work environment and history of abusive behavior. West’s representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

