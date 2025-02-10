What did Bianca Censori post about Kanye West? Model asked God to "soften" her husband's heart day before rapper deactivated his X account

Bianca Censori, model and wife of Kanye West, posted a cryptic social media post just a day before the rapper deactivated his X account, sparking curiosity and concern.

On February 9, 2025, model Bianca Censori took to her X account to share a lengthy post and a picture of herself and her husband, Kanye West. In the post, Bianca Censori expressed a heartfelt prayer for her husband, asking for Divine guidance and kindness in his heart —

"Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness," Censori wrote.

Trending

Her tweet came just a day before the rapper deactivated his X account following a spree of posts late last week, which drew significant criticism and public attention.

Bianca Censori's heartfelt prayer for Kanye West before his X account exit

Expand Tweet

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, Bianca Censori took to her X account to share a heartfelt post dedicated to her husband, Kanye West.

In her message, she expressed her hope for divine intervention, asking for guidance to help her husband respect everyone.

Censori also reaffirmed her unconditional love for the West despite their differences, though she did not elaborate on the nature of those differences.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple, with Bianca Censori wearing a black slip dress and white flip-flops. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, complemented by minimal makeup and a delicate necklace as she sat at a top desk.

Meanwhile, Kanye West was dressed in black trousers and a basic black T-shirt, accessorized with his signature necklaces, as he took the selfie —

"Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people. Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God Bless Israel 🇮🇱 and All The Good Jewish Pple. Amen 🙏😢😭🥺🤲🙇," Censori wrote.

Censori's tweet came in response to Kanye West's recent string of posts on X. The rapper had posted numerous cryptic tweets touching on topics including Nazism, LGBTQ, and the Jewish community.

On Friday morning, February 7, 2025, West took to his X account to share multiple remarks about the Jewish community. He acknowledged having Jewish friends but stated that he did not trust any of them while also mocking the community in his tweets —

"Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don't trust any of them," Ye wrote.

"I'm buying two Maybachs tomorrow. Ima make the Jewish person who's selling it to me read all these tweets and I bet you you see me whipping Maybachs," Ye wrote in another post.

"I don't even know what the f*ck anti Semitic means. It's just some bullsh*t Jewish people made up to protect their bullsh*t," the rapper wrote in another post.

Following these posts, West made it clear that he had no intention of apologizing for his statements, asserting his right to express himself freely —

"I'm never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the f*ck I wanna say forever. Where's my f*cking apology for freezing my accounts," Ye wrote.

Expand Tweet

However, West did not clarify his intent behind these statements or provide any known context.

After sharing these controversial remarks, the rapper posted a final tweet on X on February 10, 2025, announcing his decision to deactivate his account. He also expressed gratitude to Elon Musk for allowing him to speak freely —

"I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent," Ye wrote.

This is not the first time Kanye West has deactivated his X account or been banned from the platform. In early January 2024, he was suspended by Elon Musk following a similar series of cryptic posts.

As of now, Elon Musk has not responded to West's latest tweet, and Kanye West has not publicly addressed Bianca Censori's post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback