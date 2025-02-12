"Finally getting his well deserved downfall" - Internet reacts as Kanye West's talent agency cuts ties with him following controversial tweets

Kanye West's (now Ye) talent agency, 33&West, cut off ties with the rapper after his recent controversial meltdown on social media. Last week, the Donda artist went on an alleged anti-Semitic (and racist) rant, sharing several p*rnographic videos on X, and even began selling a swastika T-shirt on Yeezy.

On Monday, February 10, 2025, Daniel McCartney of 33&West, Ye's tour manager, took to his Instagram stories to announce:

"Effective immediately, I am no longer representing Ye (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his recent harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for. Peace and love to all.

Expand Tweet

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

As news of the development spread, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"He's finally getting his well deserved downfall, should have happened much sooner!"

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @PopBase)

Many questioned why the company took action only now when Kanye has made similar controversial remarks in the past. They even called the move "performative."

"like they didn't know he was a insane n**i by the sh*t he did last time," one wrote.

"Low-key performative and worthless given things he has said and done up until this point. Clearly, morals aren't the issue here," a user noted.

"it feels like i’m going crazy he’s done this n**i coke rant like 3 years in a row why are people pretending to dislike his actions then going back to supporting him after a few months," another criticized.

Others commented on Kanye's actions.

"Can't say I didn't see this coming, hopefully, this is the wake-up call he needs," a person remarked.

"It's great to see that people can still face consequences for being Nazis. It's just interesting that it seems to only happen to the black ones," another commented.

"He doesn't need these people. The (goat emoji) thrives when he is a loner!" one stated.

Kanye West deactivated his X account on Sunday, thanking Elon Musk for letting him rant

Kanye West has been in the news since the Grammy Awards on February 2. The rapper, along with his wife Bianca Censori, left people shocked after the latter appeared amost nude on the red carpet.

Since then, he has gone on several rants on X, allegedly supporting anti-Semitic and anti-minority rhetoric and praising Hitler, Diddy, and his wife's red carpet look. Several of his posts came with a "sensitive content" warning.

He claimed he didn't trust any Jewish person, despite some of them being his friends. He shared several h*mophobic posts, laden with slurs, before adding that anti-Semitism was "some bullsh*t Jewish people" made up. He added:

"I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever."

In another post, he asserted, "Slavery was a choice," and that racist stereotypes existed because they were true.

Referencing Censori's outfit, he claimed he had "dominion over (his) wife" and that she wore it with his approval. In a separate post, he called for Diddy to be released.

During the Super Bowl, Kanye's X account was deactivated. Ahead of his departure from the platform, he thanked Musk for letting him rant, calling it "cathartic."

Further, Ye brought airtime rights during Sunday's game to promote his Yeezy brand, directing viewers to its website, which began selling a $20 white T-shirt with a swastika. In response, Shopify, an e-commerce company, banned his website for violating its terms.

On Sunday, the rapper's chief of staff, Eric Cui, quit working for him after Ye defended Diddy for physically abusing his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Per Rolling Stone, Kanye shared screenshots from CNN's infamous CCTV footage that showed Diddy kicking and dragging Ventura in support of the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

Per the outlet, Cui wrote in an Instagram post:

"I loved working at YZY because I believed in your dream," adding, "I believe in free speech … so I will use my free speech to say that violence and crimes against women and children is wrong."

Expand Tweet

On Tuesday, a former Yeezy staff member sued Kanye after he fired her. She alleged he targeted and taunted her for being Jewish, noting he called her ugly and even texting her "Hail Hitler." She claimed the rapper frequently targeted his Jewish staff members with similar anti-Semitic comments.

According to a report by Variety, the lawsuit includes text exchanges between West and his employees where the former has noted he was a "N**i" and "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler."

Kanye has made on similar anti-Semitic comments over the years, including in 2022, when he claimed he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people." At the time, he faced widespread backlash, with brands like Adidas and Gap terminating their contracts with the rapper. Ye then went off social media.

Ye has not publicly made any comments since deactivating his X account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback