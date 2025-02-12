“I beg you to stop”— Charlie Puth speaks out against Kanye West’s Swastika T-shirts and antisemitism comments

American singer-songwriter and record producer Charlie Puth recently denounced Kanye West's antisemitic remarks, Swastika T-shirts, and Super Bowl advertisement. Puth made the remarks through an Instagram Story on February 10, 2025, describing West's messaging as "incredibly dangerous."

"The message you are sending out to the world is incredibly dangerous. Please man, I beg you to stop…" the singer wrote.

The Attention singer added:

“You are selling a T- shirt with a Swastika on it and MILLIONS of people are influenced by you.. Please I BEG you to stop, PLEASE.”

Charlie Puth's Instagram Story came after West's appearance in an advertisement during the Super Bowl on February 9, in which viewers were directed to the Yeezy website. On the day of the advertisement's release, the website offered a variety of things for sale, but by February 10 morning, it displayed only a T-shirt with a swastika design.

A day before the advertisement, the rapper had reportedly written some anti-semitism comments on X on February 10 where he claimed to be a N*zi and a racist.

Kanye West's X account disappeared following the controversy regarding his tweets

Kanye West reportedly wrote posts in favor of Diddy as well (Image via Getty Images)

This incident is the latest in a string of controversies involving Kanye West. It all started with a series of X postings on February 7, when the rapper reportedly pleaded for Diddy's release and offered support.

West further urged President Donald Trump to free his friend Sean "Diddy" Combs in a tweet on the same day. The rapper has been denied bail three times and entered a not-guilty plea. Ye then praised Diddy and wrote:

“THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT YALL FU*KING KNOW THAT AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE FU*KING INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US THIS MY IDOL THIS MY HERO.”

Kanye West further went on to criticize other musicians and singers for allegedly failing to support Diddy or speak up for him. In the process, he called them "bi*ches" and "p*ssies," and said that they never do anything.

He then uploaded a picture of a blue t-shirt bearing Diddy's fashion brand's logo in another X post to advertise Sean John.

“YEEZY SEAN JOHN COLLAB AVAILABLE @ YEEZY.COM,” he reportedly wrote in the caption.

In other tweets on the same day, Kanye discussed a number of topics, such as "woke sh*t." Along with sharing his opinions on slavery, the rapper further alleged that "slavery is a choice."

Then on February 9, Kanye West disparaged Jewish communities and proclaimed himself a N*zi. Popular Friends actor David Schwimmer addressed Elon Musk and urged him to take West off the site.

Schwimmer shared many images on his Instagram account, including copies of West's posts with remarks on the purported danger of hate speech propagation.

According to a report by Livemint on February 10, Ye said in a video on X that he planned to start a Discord channel because his X account was being blocked. Stating the same, the rapper said:

"MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL I AM SETTING UP A DISCORD CHANEL ON MY WEBSITE WELCOME TO AMERICA."

Kanye West praised Elon Musk for allowing him to vent, and logged out of X. Before that, he allegedly wrote in a tweet:

“I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board.”

Details about when Kanye West will regain access to his X account are unavailable, and he has not made any comments on the matter as of this writing.

