"This man gave his life to us. This my idol": Kanye praises Diddy in series of concerning tweets while promoting Sean John

Rapper Kanye West recently posted a series of tweets on X praising his prison-bound friend Sean "Diddy" Combs, and advocating for his release, on February 7, 2025.

“THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT YALL FU*KING KNOW THAT AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE FU*KING INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US THIS MY IDOL THIS MY HERO,” he said.

He further promoted Sean John, a fashion lifestyle company created by Diddy, on a different X post. Uploading a picture of a blue t-shirt with the brand logo, he wrote in the caption:

“YEEZY SEAN JOHN COLLAB AVAILABLE @ YEEZY.COM.”

He also posted photos of red and white t-shirts and made it clear to his followers that his brand, Yeezy, and Combs’ brand Sean John collaborated on a project.

Kanye West supported Diddy and called for his release in a series of X posts

Kanye called Diddy his "brother" (Image via Getty Images)

Kanye West was advocating for the release of Sean "Diddy" Combs from prison. The famous Vultures rapper expressed his support for the music mogul on X this Thursday night. In one of the many posts, he wrote, "FREE PUFF."

Kanye further condemned other singers and musicians for either not speaking up on behalf of Diddy or not supporting him. While doing the same, he tagged them as “p*ssies,” and “bi*ches”, and said that they allegedly never say “sh*t.”

Then, Ye pleaded with Trump to pardon Diddy before his trial on May 5, 2025. This was due to the fact that the imprisoned rapper had pleaded not guilty and was refused bail three times.

“@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF," Kanye said.

In a different tweet, Chris Brown, who was accused of s*xual assault, violence, and intentional infliction of mental anguish in 2009, was included in the 47-year-old Yeezy designer's tirade on X. Mentioning his name, he wrote:

“WE ALL WATCHED TAKE CHRIS BROWN AND AINT NOBODY DO NOTHING I WAS P***Y THEN TOO CHRIS BROWN ITS TO THE WHEELS FALL OFF."

Kanye then went on to address a variety of issues, including "woke sh*t" and his thoughts on how Chris Brown was treated by the music industry, in a bunch of X posts. The Graduation rapper also stated his thoughts on slavery and said that "slavery is a choice."

On the other hand, Kanye also shared a video of himself on a FaceTime call with Diddy's son Christian on Instagram that same day.

He further wrote in the caption:

“A SON TO HIS DAD FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES..”

As per The Mirror’s February 7 report, on Thursday, February 6, the hip-hop entrepreneur disclosed that he and the Vultures rapper are now working together. Diddy also shared a photo of three red, blue, and white t-shirts with the words Sean John written in black letters on Instagram.

Furthermore, sharing a screenshot of Ye's Instagram post about the t-shirts and the collaboration on his account, Diddy added:

“Thank you to my brother @Ye YEEZY.COM.”

Diddy is being jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, until trial on May 5, 2025. After his arrest in September, he was accused of s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution. However, Combs entered a not guilty plea and refuted all of the accusations.

