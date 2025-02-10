"GO TOUCH SOME GRASS" — Netizens react to Kanye West saying he is not allowed to trend during Super Bowl as X limited his reach

Kanye West recently posted on X that he was logging out of the platform. In a now unavailable tweet, the rapper also thanked the social media platform owner Elon Musk for allowing him to "vent," as per a report by KTLA 5. Nevertheless, following the post, his X account got deleted for unknown reasons.

According to a report by Livemint dated February 10, 2025, he claimed on February 9 that his posts were being restricted on the platform, and he declared his intention to create a Discord channel. As per the outlet, the post read:

"MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL I AM SETTING UP A DISCORD CHANEL ON MY WEBSITE WELCOME TO AMERICA."

Another one of his final tweets on the platform read:

"I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent."

This happened after Ye suddenly got active on X as he uploaded a bunch of posts on February 7, 2025, urging the release of his friend Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in prison. Then, in a statement, he criticized the celebrities for allegedly remaining silent on the issue and wrote:

“ALL THESE CELEBRITY NI*GAS AND BI*CHES IS PU*SY YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY SH*T.”

Once his tweet about him not being allowed to trend during the Super Bowl went viral, netizens took to the comment section to share their opinions on the matter.

“YE PUT THE PHONE ON CHARGE AND GO TOUCH SOME GRASS,” commented one user.

Other comments also echoed a similar sentiment. One netizen even said that Kanye West was bitter because he didn't get a chance to perform at the Super Bowl.

“We spend more time looking at screens than at the people we love,” one user echoed the same sentiment.

“Kanye is upset because he is not performing at the Super Bowl,” another one said.

“BRO YOU GOOD?” one asked sarcastically.

Other netizens also shared similar reactions, as one said that Ye should stop commenting on every post. One sarcastically claimed that he is the "social media king" right now.

“Bro u done commenting under every post,” one claimed.

“Ye is social media king now,” another one wrote sarcastically.

Kanye West lost his X account amidst controversy regarding his posts

Kanye West's X account is no more (Image via Getty)

Kanye West recently lost his X account after declaring himself a N*zi and disparaging Jewish communities. While doing so, he further posted a number of offensive tweets.

Following a string of divisive and anti-Semitic remarks, popular Friends actor David Schwimmer openly urged Elon Musk to remove West from the platform. The actor, who is Jewish, voiced worries about how the rapper's remarks would affect the Jewish community, emphasizing how such discourse can reinforce negative perceptions and lead to actual violence.

In response, Schwimmer posted a number of pictures on his Instagram account on February 9, 2025, including screenshots of West's posts along with comments highlighting the alleged risk of spreading hate speech.

This event is the most recent in a series of disputes involving Kanye West. Some days ago, the rapper posted a number of X posts in which he supported Diddy and begged for his release.

In another recent tweet, he urged President Donald Trump to release Diddy. The rap mogul has pleaded not guilty and has been refused bail three times. Ye then went on to discuss rapper Chris Brown, who was accused of intentional infliction of mental distress, violence, and s*xual assault in 2009.

In another X post, he promoted Diddy's fashion brand, Sean John, by uploading a photo of a blue t-shirt with the brand's emblem.

On the other hand, as of now, no information is available on when Kanye West's X account will be back.

