Friends star David Schwimmer calls on Elon Musk to ban Kanye West's account following "hate speech" against Jewish people

David Schwimmer has called on billionaire mogul and X CEO Elon Musk to stop giving Kanye West a platform following the rapper's antisemitic rant on social media. The Friends star took to his Instagram on Sunday, February 8, 2025, to urge Musk to take action and address Ye's controversial posts and ban the rapper on the platform.

In his post, Schwimmer highlighted some of Ye's recent antisemitic posts on X, including the one where the rapper said, "I'm a N*zi," and his other tweet, "I'm a racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true." He also included Ye's post, in which he said that he would "never" apologize for his Jewish comments. Urging Elon Musk to take action against the rapper, he wrote:

"This is so 2022. We can't stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile, but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk. Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That's twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews."

David Schwimmer also mentioned that he doesn't know what's worse as far as Kanye West is concerned, the fact that the rapper "identifies as a N*azi" or that there is "not sufficient OUTRAGE" to band him from social media. He further wrote:

"Silence is complicity."

As of Sunday, February 9, 2025, the Friends star's account on X is "suspended," per Daily Mail, but it's unknown when the suspension took place.

Meanwhile, David Schwimmer wasn't the only one to address Kanye West's flurry of anti-Semitic tweets. The Anti-Defamation League, which is a non-governmental organization focused on fighting antisemitism, condemned Ye's actions as well. Its CEO, Jonathan A. Greenblatt, said, per Variety:

"Let's call Ye's hate-filled public rant for what it really is: a sad attempt for attention that uses Jews as a scapegoat. But unfortunately, it does get attention because Kanye has a far-reaching platform on which to spread his antisemitism and hate."

Kanye West said Elon Musk unfollowed him after David Schwimmer's comments

Following David Schwimmer's call for Elon Musk to remove and ban Kanye West on X due to his antisemitic tweets, Ye continued to be active on the platform. However, the rapper admitted that the X boss unfollowed him, further reflecting on his potentially dwindling time on the platform. The CARNIVAL rapper posted a link to his Yeezy website with the caption:

"Elon unfollowed me so I'm not sure how much longer I'll be on Twitter / X. If I'm taken off go to."

If Elon Musk bans Ye from X, as David Schwimmer requested, it wouldn't be the first time the rapper gets removed from the platform. He was initially banned from X, then Twitter, in October 2022 after he posted antisemitic tweets, per Billboard.

The outlet also mentioned that Ye's account was reinstated a month after it was initially suspended. However, it was only brief because he was re-suspended later that November after posting a picture of a swastika with a Star of David. However, Musk has since reinstated Kanye West's account.

Kanye West's X account continued to be active at the time of writing.

