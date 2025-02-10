  • home icon
  • Music
  • Friends star David Schwimmer calls on Elon Musk to ban Kanye West's account following "hate speech" against Jewish people

Friends star David Schwimmer calls on Elon Musk to ban Kanye West's account following "hate speech" against Jewish people

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Feb 10, 2025 00:24 GMT
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
David Schwimmer calls for Kanye West X ban (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

David Schwimmer has called on billionaire mogul and X CEO Elon Musk to stop giving Kanye West a platform following the rapper's antisemitic rant on social media. The Friends star took to his Instagram on Sunday, February 8, 2025, to urge Musk to take action and address Ye's controversial posts and ban the rapper on the platform.

In his post, Schwimmer highlighted some of Ye's recent antisemitic posts on X, including the one where the rapper said, "I'm a N*zi," and his other tweet, "I'm a racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true." He also included Ye's post, in which he said that he would "never" apologize for his Jewish comments. Urging Elon Musk to take action against the rapper, he wrote:

"This is so 2022. We can't stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile, but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk. Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That's twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews."
also-read-trending Trending

David Schwimmer also mentioned that he doesn't know what's worse as far as Kanye West is concerned, the fact that the rapper "identifies as a N*azi" or that there is "not sufficient OUTRAGE" to band him from social media. He further wrote:

"Silence is complicity."

As of Sunday, February 9, 2025, the Friends star's account on X is "suspended," per Daily Mail, but it's unknown when the suspension took place.

Meanwhile, David Schwimmer wasn't the only one to address Kanye West's flurry of anti-Semitic tweets. The Anti-Defamation League, which is a non-governmental organization focused on fighting antisemitism, condemned Ye's actions as well. Its CEO, Jonathan A. Greenblatt, said, per Variety:

"Let's call Ye's hate-filled public rant for what it really is: a sad attempt for attention that uses Jews as a scapegoat. But unfortunately, it does get attention because Kanye has a far-reaching platform on which to spread his antisemitism and hate."

Kanye West said Elon Musk unfollowed him after David Schwimmer's comments

Following David Schwimmer's call for Elon Musk to remove and ban Kanye West on X due to his antisemitic tweets, Ye continued to be active on the platform. However, the rapper admitted that the X boss unfollowed him, further reflecting on his potentially dwindling time on the platform. The CARNIVAL rapper posted a link to his Yeezy website with the caption:

"Elon unfollowed me so I'm not sure how much longer I'll be on Twitter / X. If I'm taken off go to."

If Elon Musk bans Ye from X, as David Schwimmer requested, it wouldn't be the first time the rapper gets removed from the platform. He was initially banned from X, then Twitter, in October 2022 after he posted antisemitic tweets, per Billboard.

The outlet also mentioned that Ye's account was reinstated a month after it was initially suspended. However, it was only brief because he was re-suspended later that November after posting a picture of a swastika with a Star of David. However, Musk has since reinstated Kanye West's account.

Kanye West's X account continued to be active at the time of writing.

Quick Links

Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी