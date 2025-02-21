What did Lauren Pisciotta accuse Kanye West of? Rapper denies having any s*xual relationships with his former assistant in recent remarks

In June 2024, Kanye West's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta sued him for allegedly s*xually harassing her. According to court records obtained by The Mirror at the time, the rapper apparently sent messages to Lauren implying that he wanted to establish a s*xual relationship with her when she was his assistant back in 2021.

Lauren also claimed that West performed a s*x act while being on phone calls with her. The outlet then mentioned that Lauren Pisciotta had sued Ye for breach of contract, s*xual harassment, wrongful termination, and for working in a hostile work environment. Meanwhile, the rapper has reacted to the claims through a series of tweets on X.

According to Kanye West, the allegations made by Lauren were untrue. In the first tweet that he shared on February 21, 2025, he wrote:

"FOR ANYONE WHO WVER WANTS TO TRY TO EXTORT ME YOU WILL EUN OUT OF MONEY BEFORE I DO... WHERE THE F*CK IS LAUREN PISCIOTA NOW THAT B*TCH TRIED AND FAILED AND HER LAWYERS DROPPED HER ."

He further attached a screenshot of a chat seemingly with Ye, where the sender wrote that "a girl" with suing him for s*xual harassment. The message also read that while she wanted to deal with the situation privately, she was "prepared to go public." In the second tweet, Kanye West directly addressed Lauren and wrote:

"LAUREN IF YOU OUT THERE I GOT ONE PIECE OF ADVICE FREEZE YOUR EGGS CAUSE NOBODY WANTS THEM."

In a tweet, Ye responded to a netizen's comment who highlighted that the rapper misspelled Lauren Pisciotta's name in the previous tweet. Ye wrote:

"She don’t deserve to get her name spelled right."

Lauren Pisciotta previously claimed that Kanye West asked her to follow a more religious approach in life

Lauren Pisciotta reportedly was an OnlyFans model before she began working for Kanye West as the Chief of Staff in 2021. According to a June 2024 article by The Mirror, about a year after she began working for Ye, he asked her to be more religious and delete her OnlyFans account.

Kanye apparently even offered her $1 million a year if she agreed to delete the account, which she eventually did. In her set of allegations, Lauren claimed that Ye sent her vulgar videos and photos, some of which captured him with other women.

Lauren even claimed that Kanye's wife Bianca Censori participated in the rapper's "twisted fantasies." According to the former assistant, the rapper had allegedly converted his office into an "adult playground." She recalled another incident in which Ye allegedly grabbed her by the throat in 2022 during a Post Malone concert and said:

"I always knew what I would do to you if I ever saw you again."

Lauren Pisciotta's lawsuit further claimed that Kanye West had an inconsistent attitude. It read:

"Never knowing which side of [Ye] [Lauren] was going to get, there would be small windows when he was not being abusive, that [Ye] would acknowledge and express his appreciation for [Lauren]."

Despite so many allegations, the rapper had denied being involved in any of them.

