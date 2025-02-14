  • home icon
  • Music
  • "Brick and mortar isn’t the move"— Internet reacts to Kanye West announcing "Yeezy stores coming soon" after website gets banned by Shopify

"Brick and mortar isn’t the move"— Internet reacts to Kanye West announcing "Yeezy stores coming soon" after website gets banned by Shopify

By Aaratrika Bal
Modified Feb 14, 2025 09:01 GMT
Toronto 2015 Pan Am Games - Closing Ceremony - Source: Getty
Kanye West's Yeezy website got banned on Shopify (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Shopify banned Kanye West's Yeezy website after he attempted to sell Nazi-themed merchandise. Currently, the website only displays a handwritten message stating that the brand's stores will open soon. As per HotNewHipHop, Ye may now be shifting toward offline stores rather than the online platform.

Ad

The handwritten message on the website reads:

"Yeezy stores coming soon."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

The Yeezy website began selling swastika t-shirts about an hour after Kanye West's commercial for the brand aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Netizens have reacted to Ye's handwritten message, with many thinking that this wasn't a good idea. One X user tweeted:

"Brick and mortar isn’t the move. He’s lost rn. Just hope they send out the merch that was already sold online. Already past the timeline they gave at order (per usual)."
Ad
Ad

Some of the popular responses on X:

"This is NOT a good idea," another user stated.
"They opening whole ass stores just to sell one specific tshirt," added a tweet.
"If he finds out who was Mussolini he’ll definitely open one in Italy, andiamoooooo🖤🇮🇹," commented a netizen.

Meanwhile, some netizens expressed excitement about Kanye West's idea. A user tweeted:

Ad
"OMG I hope there is one in Mexico, what are the probabilities? 😭"
"Stores as in physical stores? im here for it," read a tweet.
"LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO," exclaimed another user.

"This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices"— Shopify said about Kanye West in a statement

As previously mentioned, Shopify shut down Kanye West's website after he tried to sell controversial swastika t-shirts for $20. This move followed a series of anti-Semitic tweets in which the rapper expressed how much he "loved" Hitler. In one tweet, he identified himself as a Nazi, writing:

Ad
"I’m a Nazi … I love Hitler."

In another post, Ye stated that he was not apologetic about his comments, stating:

"I'm never apologising for my Jewish comments."

Shortly after, Kanye West deleted his X account after thanking Elon Musk for letting him vent on the platform. Meanwhile, Shopify decided to ban Yeezy's website in response to Ye's choice of products on the platform. In a statement issued to CBC News on February 11, they stated:

Ad
"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify."
Ad

Kanye's anti-Semitic posts were widely condemned by celebrities, including David Schwimmer and Charlie Puth, as well as organizations like the Anti-Defamation League. The organization directly called the rapper out on X, writing:

"As if we needed further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website – a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika."

While Shopify has banned Yeezy's website, it is unclear if any of the listed Nazi-themed merchandise was shipped to customers before the site was taken down.

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी