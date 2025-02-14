Shopify banned Kanye West's Yeezy website after he attempted to sell Nazi-themed merchandise. Currently, the website only displays a handwritten message stating that the brand's stores will open soon. As per HotNewHipHop, Ye may now be shifting toward offline stores rather than the online platform.

The handwritten message on the website reads:

"Yeezy stores coming soon."

The Yeezy website began selling swastika t-shirts about an hour after Kanye West's commercial for the brand aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Netizens have reacted to Ye's handwritten message, with many thinking that this wasn't a good idea. One X user tweeted:

"Brick and mortar isn’t the move. He’s lost rn. Just hope they send out the merch that was already sold online. Already past the timeline they gave at order (per usual)."

Some of the popular responses on X:

"This is NOT a good idea," another user stated.

"They opening whole ass stores just to sell one specific tshirt," added a tweet.

"If he finds out who was Mussolini he’ll definitely open one in Italy, andiamoooooo🖤🇮🇹," commented a netizen.

Meanwhile, some netizens expressed excitement about Kanye West's idea. A user tweeted:

"OMG I hope there is one in Mexico, what are the probabilities? 😭"

"Stores as in physical stores? im here for it," read a tweet.

"This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices"— Shopify said about Kanye West in a statement

As previously mentioned, Shopify shut down Kanye West's website after he tried to sell controversial swastika t-shirts for $20. This move followed a series of anti-Semitic tweets in which the rapper expressed how much he "loved" Hitler. In one tweet, he identified himself as a Nazi, writing:

"I’m a Nazi … I love Hitler."

In another post, Ye stated that he was not apologetic about his comments, stating:

"I'm never apologising for my Jewish comments."

Shortly after, Kanye West deleted his X account after thanking Elon Musk for letting him vent on the platform. Meanwhile, Shopify decided to ban Yeezy's website in response to Ye's choice of products on the platform. In a statement issued to CBC News on February 11, they stated:

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify."

Kanye's anti-Semitic posts were widely condemned by celebrities, including David Schwimmer and Charlie Puth, as well as organizations like the Anti-Defamation League. The organization directly called the rapper out on X, writing:

"As if we needed further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website – a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika."

While Shopify has banned Yeezy's website, it is unclear if any of the listed Nazi-themed merchandise was shipped to customers before the site was taken down.

