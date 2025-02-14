Why did Shopify ban Kanye West's Yeezy website? Here's how the Swastika T-shirt violated the company's terms and conditions

As per multiple sources, Shopify has banned Kanye West's Yeezy website on its platform. The ban and website removal took place within 24 hours of the rapper listing a swastika-printed T-shirt for sale since February 10, 2025.

A spokesperson for the platform mentioned in a statement to The Times on February 11, 2025, that merchants using Shopify must comply with its rules and terms of service. The added that Ye's brand Yeezy "did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify."

Moreover, according to a report by The Logic dated February 11, 2025, in an internal staff announcement posted on Shopify's Slack, general counsel Jess Hertz said that the swastika-printed T-shirt listed for sale by Kanye was a "stunt" and "not a good faith attempt to make money.”

Hertz said that the T-shirt "brought with it the real risk of fraud."

One of the prominent terms and conditions violated by Kanye West's brand by selling the swastika T-shirt on the platform pertains to how a merchant can't breach the social contract of commerce. The condition mentions:

"There are activities we don’t allow on the platform because they breach the social contract of commerce. This means you can’t call for, or threaten, violence against specific people or groups. And you can’t sell products that facilitate intentional self-harm."

"What matters is our terms of service" - Shopify's general counsel comments on Kanye West's brand being removed from the platform

In its internal announcement banning Kanye West's brand Yeezy from Shopify, the platform's general counsel Jess Hertz dubbed the swastika-printed T-shirt "vile, disgusting, and inexcusable" adding that everyone agreed with what she said about the T-shirt.

However, Hertz added that a personal perspective on the Yeezy T-shirt did not influence Shopify's decision to take down Ye's store from the platform:

“Opinion doesn’t factor in here. What matters is our terms of service.”

Shopify's general counsel also mentioned that the platform's focus on its terms and acceptable use policy led it to "remove as much subjectivity as possible" when finalizing decisions concerning content moderation.

However, shortly after the platform took off the Yeezy website, Kanye West's e-commerce site and the @Yeezysupplyofficial Instagram account posted a handwritten note announcing "YEEZY STORES COMING SOON" on February 13, 2025.

Ye had also bought a Super Bowl ad on February 9. 2025, to direct people to his website displaying the swastika-printed T-shirt.

The white T-shirt was named "HH-01" with a black swastika printed on it, with the product name being speculated to be the 'Heil Hitler' chant. The product retailed for $20 and is now unavailable on the website.

Kanye West has been at the centre of controversies lately, especially after he went on an alleged antisemitic rant on X and deactivated his account on the social media platform after receiving backlash for his comments.

Additionally, talent agency 33 & West stopped representing Kanye as its client. Moreover, the rapper's former employee filed a lawsuit against him on February 11, 2025, alleging gender and religious discrimination, and wrongful termination.

