"Only comes in white huh" — Internet reacts after Kanye West removes all the merch from Yeezy website except for Swastika T-shirt

Netizens have reacted to Kanye West removing all other merchandise from his Yeezy website except for a white T-shirt featuring the Swastika symbol. The Swastika is widely recognized in the Western world due to its close association with Adolf Hitler's Nazi party, which adopted it as its insignia in the early 20th century.

The Swastika symbol also holds different meanings worldwide, many of which are linked to divinity and spirituality. However, its association with the Nazis has led Germany and several other countries to ban the symbol.

The move by Kanye West has gained significant traction on social media, particularly on X. Netizens were quick to share their opinions on X following the rapper's decision. Some notable comments on X include:

"Only comes in white huh," a user wrote.

"Does he not realize that that the Nazi Party was extremely antagonistic to people of color????....I mean they hated people of color," commented another user.

"Ah yes, Kanye’s marketing strategy: ‘How to lose fans and alienate people in one easy step," wrote another on X.

"I think the man is completely gone out of his mind. He makes no sense. If you look at his ex posts, they’re absolutely ridiculous. He truly needs help. He needs to check himself in to some type of facility that can truly help him," announced another.

One user opined that the Western world should do away with the association of the Swastika symbol with the Nazi movement.

"Culture needs to re-appopriate the swastika. Germany generations ago co-opted a symbol that has been used for millennia. There needs to be strides to returning peace and love to the symbol," commented the user on X.

"Given last 4 years of Ye, I’d agree it would take a miracle for him to be the proper messenger for such an endeavor. But We The People and the entire world should be able to use the symbol without fear of retribution or Nazi association," opined a user.

"I bet it will be a huge collectors item. I'm loading up for my Cyber Truck, Tesla Robot, time capsule," another commented.

Some other opinions on X are as follows:

"It’s almost a test to see to best limit he can test human society before he either has a full mental breakdown, gets forced into a mental asylum, or God forbid someone hurts him. Praying for Ye, for he has lost his damn mind," a user commented.

"He really needs mental health care. He’s gone crazy, but he already talked about all the drug use when running for office, so I’m sure it doesn’t help. Somebody needs to help this brother find his way back to normalcy," wrote another.

"I can never tell if he's actually bat s**t crazy, or so sold on being controversial he's got no guardrails to his behavior. It's bizarre," inferred another user on X.

After his remarks, Kanye West's account was deactivated from the platform. In a tweet, X owner Elon Musk stated that users "won't be seeing" Kanye West's tweets anymore, as his account had been classified as "NSFW."

Kanye West praises Adolf Hitler in a recent series of antisemitic tweets

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven (Image via Getty)

On February 7, 2025, Kanye West posted a series of antisemitic tweets praising Adolf Hitler. In a now-deleted tweet, he claimed that he was a Nazi. In another, he pledged to "normalize" Hitler.

"I’m going to normalize talking about Hitler they way talking about killing n**gas has been normalized."

In another tweet, Kanye West described Hitler as "sooooo fresh." In his tweets about Hitler, Kanye also included the owner of the platform, Elon Musk. West accused the multi-billionaire business tycoon of "stealing his Nazi swag."

"ELON STOLE MY NAZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE," Kanye West wrote in one of the now-deleted tweets.

This is not the first time Kanye West has posted antisemitic tweets on X. In 2022, he made several offensive comments about the Jewish community, writing:

"I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE … You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

In addition to receiving massive backlash from fans and other celebrities, major conglomerates like Adidas and Gap decided to end their partnership with Kanye West. Adidas even ended its lucrative footwear partnership with the rapper's brand Yeezy.

In December 2023, West publicly apologized to the Jewish community for his past remarks. According to his statement, he didn't mean to offend anyone and was "committed to making amends and promoting unity."

Kanye West made headlines at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for arriving at the ceremony in Crypto.com Arena with his wife Bianca Censori in controversial attire. The stunt incited massive backlash on social media.

