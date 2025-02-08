From Young Thug to Eminem: List of rappers Kanye West claims has never crossed him

Kanye West has recently made headlines by sharing various posts on social media, including his support for Diddy. The rapper is now trending for releasing a list of rappers who have never had any problem with him over the years.

Ye took to his official X account on February 8, 2025, to share the list, which includes the following names-

Young Thug

Playboi Carti

Quavo

ASAP Rocky

ASAP Nast

Eminem

He further stated:

"I think it's just the nature of the sport of rap. Everybody wanna be number one so it's hard to deal with fact that's me and there's only one Ye God on earth."

Notably, the rappers mentioned in the list are yet to respond to Kanye West's claims in the tweet. Ye had previously appeared in an interview on The Download, hosted by Justin Laboy, on February 4, 2025, where he said he is the only person who can beat Kendrick Lamar.

Calling himself a "psycho genius," Ye shared advice for those willing to go for a rap battle with Lamar, saying they would lose if they decided to do it because Lamar knows everything about such battles. West also mentioned:

"If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, like Joe Budden said, 'Never rap against Kendrick Lamar.' If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it's a difficult task, but perhaps it's something … I'm a psycho genius, so you know, it could be."

Kanye West's multiple social media posts and support for Diddy have grabbed a lot of attention

Kanye West has been actively posting on social media over the past two days, with several of his tweets already trending for various reasons. One of them featured him supporting Diddy, who was arrested last year on multiple charges, and his trial is scheduled for May this year. Ye even called for Diddy's release from prison, writing:

"Free Puff."

On Thursday, February 6, Kanye wrote in another post that authorities were attempting to "make an example out of Puff." He added:

"Me and my brother had our issues but these white people trying to use Puff to scare n*ggas. Im neither scared nor brave. This just me."

A day later, Kanye posted another tweet, requesting Donald Trump to help get Diddy released from prison. Additionally, Ye claimed in a post that his sales have "doubled," adding that the entire world is "racist" like him. He said that he did not want the support of any "slave musicians" and added:

"Yall slaves to Nike when you there. Yall slaves to your label. Your slaves to the n*ggas extorting you. Your slaves to your management. Your slaves to your b*tch. You a slave to drip. You a slave to your own perception. You lie on songs. You don't think of anything of value and you're retarded and dumb."

Some of Kanye West's posts are now showing a message stating that their visibility will be limited since they could violate the rules of X against Hateful Conduct.

