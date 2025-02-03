"Big or small, old or new, you don't treat people like this"— Khloe Kardashian calls out Babyface disrespect after Grammy's red carpet controversy

Khloe Kardashian recently defended Babyface after some reporters left their interview with the rapper midway at the Grammy Awards red carpet to speak to Chappell Roan. According to Page Six, journalists Krysta Fauria and Leslie Ambriz of the Associated Press conducted the interview.

The artist's supporters heavily criticized the moment, and Khloe shared a lengthy statement through her official account on X on Monday, February 3. Khloe even added a video of the interview, saying it was disrespectful how Babyface, also known as Kenneth Brian Edmonds, was treated. Kardashian addressed Kenneth's contributions to the music industry and wrote:

"Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways. Its maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this. With decades of groundbreaking work as a songwriter, producer, and performer, he's shaped the sound of multiple generations."

Trending

Furthermore, Khloe referred to Kenneth by saying she will always be his fan and expressed gratitude for everything he has given to everyone until now. The reality star ended her tweet by saying:

"By the way- what a class act you are. PS big or small, old or new, - you don't treat people like this. At least not in my eyes. There's a way to handle this and this was wrong in my opinion."

Expand Tweet

One of the reporters has issued an apology for cutting off Babyface's interview

Fauria and Ambriz spotted Chappell Roan in the background while talking to Kenneth on February 2, 2025. According to Deadline, one of them started calling Chappell multiple times, and Kenneth eventually returned the mic to the duo after telling them:

"You guys want to… go do that."

A report by The Wrap stated that the reporters also apologized to Kenneth before they went to speak to Roan. Krysta shared an apology in a video from the red carpet alongside Ambriz and another reporter, Gary Gerard Hamilton, for everything that happened. Krysta explained the entire situation by saying:

"Chappell Roan had come up, and there was a lot of commotion as there is on these carpets. But I'm a big Babyface fan and as are we all, and so I just wanted to say that I really apologize."

Expand Tweet

USA Today reported that Fauria and Ambriz were speaking to Kenneth about the impact of the Los Angeles wildfires on bringing the entire industry together and the contribution of music to Babyface's life while processing his emotions.

After the incident, Kenneth's representative, Ernest Dukes, in an email statement to USA Today, said that Kenneth was happy to meet his old friends and some new artists. The statement also reads:

"That's what I'll remember. That's what it's really about. Music is bigger than any one moment. Much love to everyone who won and everyone out here making great music."

Babyface has not released any new album for around two years. His last big project was Girls Night Out, which came out in 2022 and grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback