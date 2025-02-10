"No one even noticed I'm crying" — Internet reacts to Kanye West dropping new song "Beauty And The Beast" during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show

Kanye West dropped his new song Beauty And The Beast during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance on February 9, 2025. This is the same song that Kanye previewed at the Vultures listening party at Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou, Hainan, China, in September 2024.

At the time, Ye announced that his upcoming album Bully and mentioned:

“I got a new album coming out. The album is called Bully and this song is called ‘Beauty and the Beast.'”

While the rapper released the song on the Yeezy website, netizens took to X to comment on Ye dropping the song amid Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance. Commenting on the same, an X user tweeted:

"no one even noticed I'm crying"

"Awful song, AI slop, anyone who accepts this song is not a true ye fan," an X user commented.

"So the song is just a loop of the same thing we’ve already heard? No verses or anything new?" another X user mentioned.

"He couldn't even be bothered to write an actual verse for it? He's been sitting on this song for months," an internet user remarked.

"bro just looped the first 40 seconds and called it a song," another internet user said.

On the contrary, Kanye West's fans appreciated his newly dropped track:

"this really made my day! I love this song," an X user tweeted.

"this the best song that i heard from Ye in like 3 or 5 years," a netizen commented.

"Damn his flow, melody and beat are so good. I haven’t heard this kind of sound from him in a long time," another netizen stated.

"I spent like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth"- Kanye West mentions in Super Bowl ad

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter dated February 9, 2025, Kanye West dropped a commercial during the Super Bowl wherein he was shown lying down at the dentist and shooting the video with his iPhone front camera.

In the video, Ye was wearing sunglasses and showing off his diamond-embellished teeth stating:

“I spent like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. Once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um… Um… Go to Yeezy.com.”

The publication mentioned that the ad was reportedly local and didn't air nationally in addition to which it displayed "paid for by Yeezy LLC". The same advertisement aired on FOX nearly two hours after the Super Bowl ended.

After the commercial aired, Kanye West reportedly took to his now-deleted X account and mentioned:

“MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL I AM SETTING UP A DISCORD CHANEL ON MY WEBSITE WELCOME TO AMERICA”

Shortly after Ye deactivated his X account, the rapper's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos informed his fans and followers that his account deactivation was just for the time being. Milo mentioned that any journalists who seek Kanye's comment on the the rapper going off the social media platform or other matters can direct their questions to his firm at [email protected].

Milo Yiannopoulos has a talent management and strategic consulting firm called Tarantula and the firm still considers Kanye West as its client.

Ye has been at the helm of controversies recently given that the rapper went on a tweeting spree supporting Diddy and posting an anti-semitic rant on X.

