This is the proper use of all caps!" — Internet reacts to Matthew Koma selling anti-Kanye shirt in response to Yeezy store’s latest shirts

Jewish musician Matthew Koma, better known as actress-singer Hillary Duff’s husband, is clapping back at Kanye West’s latest antisemitic behavior. In response to Ye’s Swastika-themed t-shirts being sold on his website Yeezy.com, Koma has now launched a “F*ck Ye” tee.

Trigger warning: This article has references to antisemitism. Readers' discretion is advised.

Taking to his Instagram on February 10, Matthew shared a glimpse of the white t-shirt with “F*ck Ye” written across the front in black and all caps. He captioned the post:

“Hey, I can make a shirt too - link in bio, all proceeds to the blue card holocaust survivor charity.”

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

When his commenters suggested he donate the proceeds to a nonprofit helping Holocaust survivors, the 37-year-old acknowledged the idea.

“Thank you for the charity suggestions. All proceeds going to the Blue Card holocaust survivor charity,” he wrote in his comments.

His Instagram bio also showed a link for the “F*ck Ye” t-shirt being sold at the Winnetka Bowling League website.

In the wake of Matthew Koma’s anti-Kanye shirt revelation, the internet has been having varied reactions. For instance, Instagram user @comfortclub commented on Koma’s post by writing:

“This is the proper user of all caps!”

A netizen reacts to Koma's anti-Ye t-shirt. (Image via Instagram)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social media platform, X.

“Ye deserves that hate tbh,” a person wrote.

“He bouta sell tens and tens of those,” one person wrote.

Others continued to chime in.

“Nah we moving on, no one buying this clout chaser garbo,” a netizen wrote.

“Who? An unknown tryna get clout off Ye, bc we know no one cares THAT much…” another netizen wrote.

“Proves his point we all should be free to express ourselves and accept the consequences or the praise,” an individual wrote.

“So, instead of seeing why Ye was on bs, he engages in more targeted harassment? Crazy,” wrote another.

Kanye has not responded to Matthew Koma’s campaign against him.

More about Kanye’s recent alleged antisemitic behavior

On February 9, Kanye purchased a Super Bowl commercial to promote the Swastika-themed t-shirt available on his Yeezy online store for $20 each. Its listing was labeled “HH-01” which is reportedly the code for “Heil Hitler.”

Expand Tweet

At the time, TMZ reported that the site sold 10,000 units and earned the Donda rapper $2 million against his alleged $8 million-worth 30-second ad. However, in the wake of controversy and backlash, Yeezy’s hosting platform Shopify shut it down on February 11, citing violations of their terms of service.

“All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify,” the company shared in a public statement.

Meanwhile, Shopify President Harley Finkelstein told CNBC reporter Sara Eisen that Yeezy owners “had an entire day” to prove no policies were being violated, however, that “did not happen.”

“The moment we realized this was not actually a real commerce practice, they weren’t actually engaging in authentic commerce, we pulled it down,” the executive added.

Describing Kanye’s website as “disappointing,” Finkelstein also mentioned being a “proud Jewish” entrepreneur and community member, calling it a “big part of my identity.”

“So, obviously I’m devastated by that,” he concluded.

Apart from launching and selling Swastika t-shirts on his website, Kanye recently went on an anti-Jewish tirade on X. He praised Adolf Hitler as “fresh” and shared his “love” for the German dictator. Ye also called himself “a Na*i,” claiming, "Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don’t trust any of them," and he would never apologize for his “Jewish comments.”

Notably, his account has been deactivated since Tuesday while his Instagram has been scrubbed off. Meanwhile, his music booking agent Daniel McCartney of 33 & West dropped him as a client.

Besides Matthew Koma, David Schwimmer also called out Kanye. The Friends alum addressed Elon Musk via his Instagram post on Sunday, February 9, and asked him to stop giving a “deranged bigot” and “hate-filled, ignorant bile” a “megaphone” for his antisemitic tirade. The Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee also condemned the same.

Elon Musk responded by saying Kanye’s account on X would henceforth be “classified as NSFW” and nobody should have to see his posts anymore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback