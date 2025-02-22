Kanye West seemingly reaffirms his anti-semitic stance after distancing himself from recent remarks

Kanye West has recently made headlines for making anti-Semitic remarks on X. In a now-deleted series of tweets posted earlier this month, Ye called himself a N*zi and stated that he loved Hitler.

A few weeks later, on February 19, he took to X and claimed that he had realized that he was not a N*zi. His tweet read:

"After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a N*zi."

Kanye West's recent remarks (Photo via @scubaryan_/X)

The tweet quickly gained traction, amassing about 13 million views and over 14K likes. Many netizens speculated that Kanye West had changed his mind until he posted another tweet on February 21, which included a screenshot.

The screenshot was of a Google search that read: "In 2025 how do you apply to become a N*zi." This second tweet sparked widespread confusion, as it seemed to contradict his previous statement. It received more than 800K views and over 11K likes.

Elsewhere, Ye previously told his fans to call him "Yaydolf Yitler" and described Hitler to be "sooooo fresh." He wrote:

"Hitler was sooooo fresh."

In another now-deleted tweet, he wrote:

"I’m going to normalize talking about hitler they way talking about killing n*ggas has been normalized."

His brand Yeezy's official website even began selling swastika t-shirts shortly after his commercial aired during the Super Bowl on February 9. The items were listed on the website for several hours before Shopify banned Yeezy.

Daniel McCartney, Kanye West's tour manager, also announced that he did not want to be associated with the rapper after his remarks about the Jewish community.

Ye had previously deactivated his X account earlier this month after making anti-Semitic remarks. Before deactivating, he even shared a tweet addressing Elon Musk. In the final tweet, the rapper thanked Musk for letting him vent on the social media platform. However, it was unclear at the time if the deactivation was voluntary.

Kanye West faced backlash for anti-Semitic remarks on social media

When Kanye West made his questionable remarks on social media earlier this month, not only netizens but also several organizations and celebrities called him out. Friends actor David Schwimmer was one of the celebrities who vocally criticized Ye for his insensitive stance. In an Instagram post, David even urged Elon Musk to ban Ye from X to prevent the spread of such thoughts.

Actress Isla Fisher also condemned Ye's statements and requested fans to unfollow the rapper. Meanwhile, YouTube's Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen, wrote an open letter to Kanye West addressing the situation. In his letter. Cohen wrote:

"Your talent and reach could be used to heal and inspire, to bridge divides and promote understanding. Instead, you’ve chosen a path that sows discord and perpetuates harmful stereotypes."

However, Ye did not let this pass and responded with a post of his own. He addressed Cohen and claimed that the industry had glorified violence among Black people.

Organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee also condemned him for his comments.

Back in 2022, Kanye had made controversial statements showing support for Hitler, which eventually led to his X account being suspended. At the time, his Instagram account was also restricted.

