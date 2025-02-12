Australian actress Isla Fisher has become the latest celebrity to bash Kanye West for his alleged anti-semitic remarks. West has been under hot waters after his controversial comments through several posts on X, with multiple netizens and celebrities calling him out.

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Isla took to Instagram to condemn the rapper's recent comments. As per reports by AllHipHop, the 49-year-old actress shared a screenshot of a Swastika t-shirt which was reportedly the only item available on Kanye West's Yeezy platform, and urged people to not follow him. Alongside the image, she wrote:

"Hey friends, can you please unfollow Kanye? Did you know this is the only thing for sale on his website after placing a Super Bowl commercial?"

Isla's statement on Kanye's comments, (Photo via @allhiphopcom/X)

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

In the conclusion of the post, Isla Fisher wrote:

"F*** this monster forever. No tolerance for this s***."

As per reports by Variety dated February 10, the website had the usual items when his brand's commercial was aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday. However, all other items, except the Swastika t-shirt, were taken down soon after.

For the unversed, Isla Fisher was one of the celebrities who had converted to Judaism. According to an April 2023 article by Business Insider, she converted before getting married to Sacha Baron Cohen.

In 2004, she told London Evening Standard that she would convert to any religion only to be married to Sacha. In 2007, Isla Fisher officially converted to Judaism and even took up a Hebrew name Ayala.

Several celebrities apart from Isla Fisher condemned Ye

Actress Isla Fisher was not the only one to bash Kanye for his problematic comments and rants on social media. Celebrities like Charlie Puth and Friends actor David Schwimmer also bashed the rapper. Charlie took to Instagram and shared a plea to Kanye West. In the plea, the singer wrote:

"@ye The message you are sending out to the world is incredibly dangerous. Please man, I beg you to stop. You are selling a T-shirt with a swastika on it, and MILLIONS of people are influenced by you. Please I BEG you to stop, PLEASE."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Schwimmer shared a post on Instagram where he requested Elon Musk to not give Ye a platform to vocalize and spread his beliefs. The actor claimed that the rapper has a massive fan following on social media and his statements could incite violence on the Jewish community. David wrote in the caption of the post:

"We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk."

Expand Tweet

Kanye West has yet to issue any statement on the backlash caused by his remarks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback