"Thought bro was untouchable"— Netizens react to Shopify shutting down Kanye West's YEEZY store for violating terms by selling Swastika shirts

Kanye West's Yeezy website was shut down on Tuesday morning, February 11, 2025, after allegedly reducing its stock only to t-shirts with Swastikas on them. Shopify, the company hosting and fulfilling orders for Ye's brand, removed the rapper's e-commerce website, claiming that the brand violated its terms and conditions.

Right now, going to Yeezy's official website sends users to a blank webpage with the message "Something went wrong: Store not available."

Expand Tweet

Trending

A spokesperson from Shopify told The Hollywood Reporter the day Ye's website was shutdown:

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify."

The platform's representative didn't specify which terms Kanye West's e-commerce website violated. However, its terms of service noted that it will act against "unsafe, inappropriate or offensive" products and activities.

Netizens soon noticed the website shutdown and took to the internet to share their opinions. A user on X commented:

"I thought bro was untouchable."

Expand Tweet

Some netizens pointed out that it was Shopify's right to shut down a website that violates their terms, with others seemingly not shocked with Shopify's move, pointing out that its owner is "German" and "Jewish."

"Why should Shopify be required to host a store that sells products that violate their terms of service? Kanye may have the right to sell whatever he wants but no one is required to help him do it," an X user commented.

"Makes sense. The owner is German and they own Israeli companies," an X user pointed out.

"What did he expect flaunting svastika tshirt on Yeezy store run by Shopify whose president is Jewish... Kanye is troubled man.. He has some vengeance or trauma..probably damage by SSRIs. He more wealthy than he deserves or his intellect suggests, which reflects state of society," an X user added.

Other netizens suggested that Kanye bring his business elsewhere other than Spotify, with some social media users suggesting hosting his own servers or making a site like Shopify, but better.

"Dang.. what happened?! Kanye said he could do whatever he wanted. Now he ghosting cuz Shopify took his site down?? Just host your own servers," a user on X suggested.

"The guy is a billionaire, you can make a site like that for 5k. Put an extra zero and it would be 10 times better than Shopify. They did him a favor," another X user said.

Read more: Who is Kanye West's tour manager Daniel McCartney?

Kanye West's Yeezy website's shutdown came after he bought Super Bowl ads, urging people to visit the store

Expand Tweet

Days before Shopify shut down Kanye West's Yeezy store, the rapper bought Super Bowl ad time for a short spot on Sunday night game. His ad aired to a massive audience toward the conclusion of the game, which he reportedly shot using an iPhone. In the clip, Ye was wearing sunglasses while lying down in what appeared like a dentist's chair. He addressed the camera, saying:

"I spent like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. Once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um... um... Go to Yeezy.com."

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Kanye West's Yeezy website still stocked music on CD and vinyl as well as apparel on Sunday night. However, those items were missing by Monday morning and the sole item on sale at the time was a $20 white t-shirt with a black swastika design at the front.

Kanye West appears to have deactivated his X account as well following his allegedly anti-Semitic and racist rants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback