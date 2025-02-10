“He just wanted the super bowl attention”- Internet reacts as Kanye West deactivates X account following his anti-semitic rant

Rapper Kanye West recently deactivated his X account following his anti-semitic rant. As per an Instagram post by the Friends actor David Schwimmer, Kanye West reportedly took to X and wrote things like “Im a N*zi” and “I’m racist.”

Soon after the rapper deleted his X account for an unspecified reason. Many took to X to comment on Kanye's recent controversial tweets and his deactivation of the account.

One X user alleged that the rapper just wanted attention during the Super Bowl.

“He just wanted the super bowl attention,” wrote one X user.

Another X user claimed that deleting the account was a smart thing to do.

“He’ll be back in a few weeks,” one speculated sarcastically.

“The smartest thing he’s done in the last 48 hours,” wrote another person.

“Ngl took longer than it should have,” claimed one X user.

Someone claimed that watching Ye's posts was like watching a soap opera.

“At this point, Kanye's social media saga is like watching a soap opera- unexpected, dramatic, and strangely addictive,” one joked.

“Someone should have done that for him already!!” wrote another one.

David Schwimmer asked Elon Musk to ban Kanye West’s X account following his controversial posts

Kanye West lost his X account (Image via Getty Images)

Following Ye's antisemitic tirade on social media, David Schwimmer urged X CEO Elon Musk to cease providing the rapper with a forum.

On Sunday, February 8, 2025, the Friends star took to Instagram to urge Musk to address Ye's contentious posts and ban the rapper from the platform. Ye's recent antisemitic posts on X, such as the one in which the rapper claimed to be a N*zi, and another in which he alleged that he is a racist, were recently cited by Schwimmer in his post.

Ye's tweet, in which he declared that he would "never" apologize for his remarks toward Jews, was also included. the actor asked Elon Musk to act against the rapper and wrote,

"This is so 2022. We can't stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile, but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk. Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That's twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews."

As per Live Mint, on February 9, Ye reportedly shared clips from adult videos along with some anti-Semitic remarks. He further stated in his last message that his account was being restricted, hence he intended to create a Discord channel.

Stating the same, the rapper said:

"MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL I AM SETTING UP A DISCORD CHANEL ON MY WEBSITE WELCOME TO AMERICA.”

After the last post, Kanye West thanked Elon Musk for letting him vent and logged out of X. In a tweet, he allegedly wrote, “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board.”

