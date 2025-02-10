Kanye West says he is flying to Miami to get Kodak Black after rapper was reportedly seen eating chicken sitting in the middle of the street

Kanye West, professionally known as Ye, expressed his interest in helping out fellow rapper Kodak Black, after a video of the latter reportedly eating chicken in the middle of the street recently surfaced on X, on February 9, 2025.

The video, posted by X user @scubaryan_, showed Black allegedly eating chicken from a takeout container in the middle of the road while cars pass him, with two men filming him. While the context of the video is unclear, it garnered over 5 million views on X, at the time of this article.

Kanye West, who has been on a posting spree on X over the past few days, replied to the video, adding that he was going to Miami to get his "brother" Kodak Black to help him.

"I’M COMING TO MIAMI RIGHT NOW IM GOING TO GO GET MY BROTHER NOW LETS PRAY FOR HIM," Kanye West posted on X.

Kanye West also addressed the situation in a video, adding that Kodak Black was wearing his "DONDA" chain in the clip. Donda is West's tenth studio album, named after his late mother. In the video, West continued that he wanted to be the person who "could make a difference" for Black, adding:

"He's actually wearing this Donda chain and, it's not just cause he's wearing a chain but it's like, how he's sitting here wearing this chain unless something saying to go and get my brother, and I thought about it before, I was like, "Man I should go down to Miami. Maybe I could be the person that could make a difference"."

Kanye West and Kodak Black have previously collaborated a few times, the latest being the Vultures 2 track, Field Trip, with Don Toliver and Playboi Carti. Black also featured in West and Ty Dolla $ign's song, Drunk, with Peso Pluma, which was included in Vultures 2's Digital Deluxe version.

Kanye West said Kodak Black was in Atlanta in a later video

While Kanye West claimed he was flying to Miami to help Kodak Black in his initial video, he later amended his statement in a follow-up video, adding that he found out Black was in Atlanta, not Miami. West also said he was flying to Atlanta right away, asking people to allow him to help Black.

"Okay so I thought Kodak was in Miami. I see he's in Atlanta. So I'm going to fly down to Atlanta right now and do something. So anybody that's already in Atlanta that knows him, I know I said f**k rappers and all that, but right now, I need y'all, man to like really go and do something," he said.

Kanye West added:

"Like, I know y'all think I'm crashing out and s**t but you see me talking, I'm expressing myself, I'm cathartic and s**t. And look man, please don't, I know I said a lot of s**t man, just let me go down there and help this man out."

Kanye West also addressed his recent social media posts in the initial video. The rapper has been active on X since the night of February 7, continuously posting about various topics ranging from calling for Diddy's freedom to praising Hitler.

His posts concerned many netizens, who wondered if the rapper was going through a breakdown. However Kanye West reassured people that he was "in a good space," adding that his social media posts were cathartic and freeing. He continued:

"I wouldn't want nobody to, like, do an intervention on me that's why I want to put this video up cos y'all might think, "Man ye really going through it right now. Somebody need to go get him or to go take his Twitter and stuff like that," but I'm just telling you calmly that I am in a good space. I am really in a positive space, it's cathartic."

He also said that he got his ideas out using his social media posts, which was "very freeing" for him and "worth everything to do that."

Kanye West's X account was active at the time of writing this article, but the rapper has since reportedly deactivated his X profile. The rapper revealed in a recent post that his X reach has been limited, adding that he was setting up a Discord channel on his website to continue posting.

