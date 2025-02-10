Isla Fisher talks about how difficult the divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen was

Isla Fisher opened up about what it was like during her split from Sacha Baron Cohen after 13 years of marriage, in her recent interview with The Sunday Times, published on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Both Fisher and Cohen shared the news of their separation in April 2024, noting that they had already "jointly filed" for divorce in 2023, but kept things private and quiet as they worked through the change, per People.

Isla Fisher was candid about the separation in the interview. She said it was "the most difficult thing" she had to go through. However, she admitted that she learned from the experience.

"It's the most difficult thing that I've been through. I've learned so much about myself in the process," she said.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen had been together for over two decades. They got engaged in 2004 and married in Paris in 2010, per People, and have three kids together— Olive, Elula, and Montgomery. The Australian actress admitted that she "never imagined" that her family would separate in her The Sunday Times profile. However, she said that they are "committed and loving parents."

She further told the outlet:

"Kids are the most important thing, and you want them to really feel safe and loved. We are building a new, healthy version of what our family looks like and putting as much care and love into it as possible."

Fisher also credited her female friends for helping her get through the breakup. She talked to the outlet about learning "so much about the power of female friendship," giving them credit for discovering her resilience, values, and identity outside of a partnership.

Isla Fisher refocuses on her career after her split from Sacha Baron Cohen

Over a year since she separated from Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher has been spending her time and energy not only for her children but also for her acting career. She told The Sunday Times:

"I'm trying to readdress my ambition and refocus and get reinspired for my career."

Speaking of career, Fisher had been busy in the months following the divorce news. She will be reprising her role as Henley Reeves in the heist movie, Now You See Me 3, a character she first played in the first movie of the franchise in 2013. Its filming wrapped up in November 2024, per Screen Rant in January 2025, and is set to arrive in November 2025.

Isla Fisher is also set to appear in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which was filming from May 10 to August 8, 2024, per Radio Times in January 2025. It will be streaming on Peacock on February 13, 2025. The fourth Bridget Jones film will also get a theatrical release in the US and the UK, starting February 13.

There's another project on Fisher's calendar— a new comedy movie, Spa Weekend, with Leslie Mann, Michelle Buteau, and Anna Farris. They are set to begin shooting on the Gold Coast, which will double for Palm Springs where the movie is set, per Screen Hub Australia. Isla Fisher said that she "cannot wait" for the upcoming project.

Isla Fisher's Spa Weekend is set to start filming in Queensland sometime in February 2025, per a February 2025 Screen Queensland Australia report.

