Huge issue in Jey Uso's feud with Gunther pointed out by ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

Jey Uso and Gunther are involved in a heated feud for the World Heavyweight Championship. The title match is set to go down at WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master took on Austin Theory this week on RAW.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out a huge issue in the ongoing saga between Gunther and Jey Uso.

"Back in the day, you got the babyface and you got the heel killing all the babyfaces, man. So everybody's saying, 'Oh, my God, he's gonna kill our babyface.' That's what you did now."

Russo also commented on Gunther and Jey's recent booking in WWE.

"What [the fan] just said, it's ridiculous. It's like Twilight Zone. It's like freaking Bizarro World. The heel [Gunther] is going 25, 75 with the guy [Axiom] the first time on TV. And Jey Uso is beating every heel on the roster." [From 52:22 onwards]

The Yeet Master is currently involved in a feud with A-Town Down Under. After beating Grayson Waller last Monday, Jey defeated Theory on this week's RAW.

Former WWE analyst predicted the outcome of Jey Uso vs. Gunther

Former WWE analyst Matt Camp recently said WWE has to be careful when it comes to Jey Uso's WrestleMania 41 booking. He felt The Yeet Master's major moment on the big stage could be in danger.

On a recent episode of Busted Open, Camp discussed how the creative team should approach The Ring General versus Jey.

"You just gotta be careful to not take away from a moment that I think Jey has earned. That, I think initially, I wasn't a fan of putting him up there with Gunther, but they've done a good job of kinda going Gunther saying, 'Hey, this is gonna hurt my legacy. No, I'm gonna end this ridiculousness.' And Gunther has been the perfect monster heel. He's taken Jey out, he's taken Jey out, he's taken Jey out, so when Jey I think will beat him, you gotta make sure that moment is gonna be a big da*n deal and doesn't get overshadowed by Roman [Reigns], [CM] Punk, and Seth [Rollins]."

Fans will have to wait to see if Jey Uso gets the big win against Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

