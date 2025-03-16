Ex-WWE analyst sends warning about Jey Uso's WrestleMania 41 plans; predicts result of his match vs. Gunther 

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. Ex-WWE analyst Matt Camp recently sent a warning to Triple H and his creative team regarding their plans for the former Bloodline member at the Show of Shows.

Last month, Uso overcame 29 other superstars to win the Men's Royal Rumble and earn a shot at Gunther's World Heavyweight title. The two superstars have squared off multiple times over the past year. However, Roman Reigns' former right hand man failed to defeat The Ring General. Many now expect the 39-year-old to end Gunther's title reign at this year's WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Camp predicted that Uso would come out on top at the Showcase of the Immortals. Meanwhile, he warned the company about overshadowing Main Event Jey's big moment:

"You just gotta be careful to not take away from a moment that I think Jey has earned. That, I think initially, I wasn't a fan of putting him up there with Gunther, but they've done a good job of kinda going Gunther saying, 'Hey, this is gonna hurt my legacy. No, I'm gonna end this ridiculousness.' And Gunther has been the perfect monster heel. He's taken Jey out, he's taken Jey out, he's taken Jey out, so when Jey I think will beat him, you gotta make sure that moment is gonna be a big damn deal and doesn't get overshadowed by Roman, Punk, and Seth," he said. [30:07 - 30:41]

Ex-WWE writer also predicted that Jey Uso will beat Gunther at WrestleMania

On an episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo predicted that Jey Uso will capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran claimed the square-off between The Ring General and the former Bloodline member would be a "snoozefest":

"Let me tell you something, man. You thought I won you money by telling you Jey Uso was gonna win you the Royal Rumble, double down, man, because everybody was talking about Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania and I told you the WWE doesn't have the balls to do that. What the WWE knows is predictable. So, Jey Uso will defeat Gunther at WrestleMania, surprise, surprise, surprise, another snoozefest, bro," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Main Event Jey Uso does indeed capture his first world title this April.

