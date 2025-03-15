"SPEAK UP!!!" - Gunther is being buried in WWE and needs to say something, feels veteran; urges him to urgently stand up

A WWE veteran believes that Gunther is not being booked properly at all in WWE. He has urged the star to urgently speak up.

The Ring General faced Axiom in a match on WWE SmackDown in front of a very excited Barcelona crowd. The star is very familiar with Axiom, given their previous rivalry and incredible matches. Hence, their match was a special treat for fans. However, there's a startling size difference between the two stars, and the way the match was booked made industry veteran Vince Russo take notice.

In an earlier Sportskeeda WrestleBinge Exclusive on BroDown, he talked about how the Austrian star was being booked very badly and how veterans would not appreciate this sort of booking. As the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Russo felt that Gunther needed to dominate more and not sell to Axiom as much. He said that the Imperium leader needs to speak up.

The former WWE writer has highlighted that once again, urging the RAW Superstar to urgently speak up about his booking with a post on his X account.

"Bro---SPEAK UP!!!" he wrote.

Vince Russo urged Gunther to refuse to sell to Axiom outright during the WWE match

The veteran felt that The Ring General should have spoken up and outright refused to sell during the match.

"Freaking Gunther cannot be selling to some jabrone because he’s from Spain. Gunther is the one that’s [sic] gotta say, ‘Guys, I am the World Champion; I am getting ready to go to WrestleMania, you want me to sell for a guy that nobody knows. He’s half my size. Because he is Spanish and we’re in Barcelona?’ He’s got to say, 'No, I am not doing that.'"

Axiom eventually lost, but not before getting in a lot of offense. He didn't have his partner by his side either to help him, as they were split up for the night.

