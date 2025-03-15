Gunther outright refusing to put over rising WWE Superstar should have happened, says veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther is one of the most protected superstars on the WWE roster and rarely loses a match. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not happy with The Ring General's booking on SmackDown, noting that he should not have taken so much offense from Axiom.

The Austrian star was present on the blue brand last night where he faced NXT Superstar Axiom in an impromptu match. While the 27-year-old rising talent failed to beat The Ring General, the latter put him over in a huge way as the young Spanish was able to get in a lot of offense during the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that Gunther should have outright refused to put over Axiom:

"Freaking Gunther cannot be selling to some jabrone because he’s from Spain. Gunther is the one that’s gotta say, ‘Guys, I am the World Champion, I am getting ready to go to WrestleMania, you want me to sell for a guy that nobody knows. He’s half my size. Because he is Spanish and we’re in Barcelona?’ He’s got to say, 'No, I am not doing that.'"

The former WWE head writer added that old-time bookers would never have booked the World Heavyweight Champion like that:

"There is no way, no hell, no how an old time agent would have booked a match like that. No way would they have booked match like that. That is sickening. Because you’re in Barcelona? Really?" [From 39:18 onwards]

The Ring General has been active inside the WWE ring in the last few weeks. While he managed to squash Akira Tozawa, he had competitive matches with Otis and Axiom.

