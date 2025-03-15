  • home icon
  Popular WWE tag team suddenly split up on SmackDown due to Gunther match; one partner didn't even get invitation to the show

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 15, 2025 14:45 GMT
The team suddenly found themselves separated
Gunther is the current World Heavyweight Champion!

A WWE tag team was suddenly split up on SmackDown due to a Gunther match. One star was not even invited to the show.

Gunther had a huge match on WWE SmackDown this week, as the star got to face one of his old rivals and Spain's own Axiom (fka A-Kid). The two were more than familiar with one another, and in front of a rabid Barcelona crowd, they put on a huge show. However, conspicuous by his absence was Axiom's partner, Nathan Frazer. Frazer has since called out the match, revealing that he was not even invited to SmackDown and didn't know Axiom would be there, resulting in the team being split for a night.

When a fan told Frazer he should have helped Axiom, the star said that he would have, but he was not invited.

"I WOULD HAVE BUT I WASN'T INVITED."
The duo is extremely popular as the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Fraxiom, and have become one of the most beloved teams in all of WWE.

Frazer and Axiom have rarely been separated ever since they became a tag team, and even though there was some tension before, given how the two stars are reacting to being split for one night, it appears that the future of the team is safe for now.

Nathan Frazer was furious with Axiom for appearing without informing him and called out his partner for the Gunther match

Naturally, finding out that his tag team partner was appearing without him to face a star like Gunther infuriated Nathan Frazer, and he has since called Axiom out for forcing them to be separated for the event.

When Axiom said that he was trying to call Frazer, the star replied by saying that he was either busy or asleep, and the former should have sent a DM.

"I was either busy or ASLEEP. Why didn’t you just send a DM???"

The two stars appear fine for now, but it remains to be seen if they face the repercussions of this split in the future.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
