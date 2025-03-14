Jey Uso makes huge statement about his upcoming match at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso is set to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of this match, he issued a massive statement.

The YEET Master is on the run of a lifetime. He is one of the most popular stars on the entire roster. The vibe in the arena just changes every time his music hits. After winning the 2025 Royal Rumble, Jey Uso earned the opportunity to challenge a champion of his choice at WrestleMania.

Jey ended up choosing Gunther despite The Ring General's warnings. Usually, the winner of the Royal Rumble receives the main event spot at 'Mania. However, with John Cena's recent heel turn, that seems unlikely. Also, since WrestleMania takes place over two nights, it is not known when Jey will compete, as WWE has not disclosed the match cards for both nights of the show. This has raised speculation about his position on the card.

During a recent interview with Daily Mail, Jey addressed this, stating that he doesn't care about the placement of his match because he is focused on delivering a memorable bout.

"WrestleMania, night one or night two, whichever match I’m on. I don’t care if I’m on last, I don’t care if I open it up. I’m going to go out there and they’re going to remember my match, so that’s all I’m focused on. This is a once-in-a-lifetime shot. That’s how I’m looking at it, because this might not ever, ever come back around in my career." [H/T Daily Mail]

Jey Uso is ready to work with The Rock

Jey Uso is no stranger to his fair share of family feuds. He was involved in a heated rivalry with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso from 2023 to 2024, which resulted in some amazing moments. However, since then, they have patched things up, and Jey even re-united the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series. It now seems like he might be ready to go after The Rock.

During the same interview, Jey Uso admitted he's ready to go toe-to-toe with The Final Boss in a promo battle. He recalled that since he was able to do it with Roman Reigns, he believes he can do it against The Rock.

"I want to get in there. I would like to go toe to toe in a promo with him. I know The Rock is good like that but I feel like I'm new school with mine, I'm really in it. I'm really out there like that. Rock is very believable. He can be entertaining and all that, but I feel like I can bring some different kind of emotions from The Rock - family always hit different. I didn't know I could do it with Roman, with my brothers, so I would like to test those waters," Uso said. [H/T DailyMail]

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso will get into a feud with The Rock in the future.

