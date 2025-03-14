  • home icon
After Roman Reigns, Jey Uso is ready to go after The Rock; says what happened with the Final Boss after the Royal Rumble

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 14, 2025 01:34 GMT
Will this be a feud? (Image credit: WWE.com)

The Rock is currently leading a change in WWE with one of the most shocking heel turns ever. After a long story with Roman Reigns, a star has talked about wanting to work with him.

Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble this year by eliminating John Cena. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he discussed his win and his thoughts on the Brahma Bull.

The star was asked if the Final Boss congratulated him, and Uso revealed that the star was always busy, but they were on good terms, saying they were always running. He said that he got a lot of hugs after the win.

"He was busy too, but we always running, I got tired of hugging. I was blown up more hugging after than in the Rumble itself."

Jey Uso talked about working with the Brahma Bull and said that after he worked with Roman Reigns and his other brothers, he felt it was time to work with the Final Boss. The Yeet Master also said that he had not known he could do it with Reigns, and now, given that success, he wanted to test things with the Rock as well.

"I want to get in there. I would like to go toe to toe in a promo with him. I know The Rock is good like that but I feel like I'm new school with mine, I'm really in it. I'm really out there like that. Rock is very believable. He can be entertaining and all that, but I feel like I can bring some different kind of emotions from The Rock - family always hit different. I didn't know I could do it with Roman, with my brothers, so I would like to test those waters," Uso said. [H/T DailyMail]

It remains to be seen if that story happens.

Edited by Angana Roy
