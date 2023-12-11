90 Day Fiancé season 10 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, which aired on Sunday, December 10, 2023, some couples were planning their future while others were deciding whether they still had a future together.

The synopsis of the segment read:

"Gino surprises Jasmine with a trip to get back on her good side after the strip club fiasco; Sophie thinks Rob is being cheap while ring shopping; Sam and Citra reunite; Nikki breaks down after Justin's news; Anali struggles with her isolated life."

90 Day Fiancé season 10 will air a brand new episode next week on TLC.

Do Nikki and Justin break up in 90 Day Fiancé season 10 episode 10?

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10, Nikki walked out after learning that Justin cheated on her in the previous episode. This week, fans saw the continuation of the same.

As Justin tried to calm her and ask her what was wrong, the female cast member noted that she knew he was cheating on her. While Justin previously stated that he slept with someone else before they got together, he meant before the engagement. This angered Nikki, who noted that at the time that he slept with someone else, they were already seriously involved and were planning on taking trips together.

The 90 Day Fiancé season 10 cast member told her that for him, it mattered what she thought, while Nikki told her that she didn't matter to him. He noted that it was in the past and meant nothing, but Nikki insisted that she wanted to go home.

The 90 Day Fiancé season 10 cast member told Nikki that they should focus on creating a future together, but Nikki didn't think there was a future to be considered. She told the cameras that it was hard for people like her to find good people.

"And as open-minded as Justin's been with me, so where does that leave me if we break up or end our engagement? Like I'm broken, and I don't know," she added.

The reality star broke down in Justin's arms while he kept asking how he could fix things. Later in the episode, Nikki was seen packing her things, as she didn't want to be in Moldova anymore. During the process, she told her partner that she now understood why he didn't want to make love to her.

Justin asked her to explain, but the cast member told him to think about it when he's gone. She told the cameras that she didn't know what to think because she was hurt and felt used. Nikki added that she felt like Justin had taken advantage of her, especially since she had been taking care of him financially as well.

She noted that things would have been different if they had an agreement about sleeping with other people, but Justin cheating on her was a betrayal. The male cast member tried consulting her further and told her that he didn't want her to be sad.

He told her that he had already told her the most important thing, which was that he loved her and wanted to be with her. Justin added that he was coming across as an "a**hole" but didn't understand why.

