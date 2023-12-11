"Priorities are all out of order": 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Sam not telling Citra about potential jail time

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 10, 2023. During the segment, Sam got ready to welcome Citra and some of her family members to America. The new cast member spoke to his family about his partner's upcoming arrival and the future of their relationship which raised some questions.

Sam disclosed that although Citra knew about his previous battles with addiction, she was not aware of his impending deadline. Missing this deadline could mean jail time for the TLC star, but he didn't want to tell her until after she was in America.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and weren't too happy with Sam not telling Citra the possible consequences he could face. One person, @Realiteatv30 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Sam needs to work on himself and spare Citra. He's priorities are all out of order. Why bring her here to get married and you may be going to jail?"

90 Day Fiancé season 10 will return with another episode next week on TLC.

90 Day Fiancé fans react to the lack of communication between Sam and Citra

Expand Tweet

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10, the new cast member, Sam Wilson eagerly waited for his girlfriend, Citra, to reach America. Ahead of her arrival, he went to meet his family where they discussed their relationship. A few things popped up from this conversation, including Sam having to convert to Islam before the wedding and him not telling Citra about him facing potential jail time.

Ahead of the conversation, the cast member noted that his family was supportive of his relationship with Citra for the most part but would sometimes make fun of him. His mother, DeeDee, asked him if Citra was excited to come to America. He told them about her family coming soon after and they asked if he was excited.

He told them that when Citra's father arrived, the two would go to a mosque so he could convert. His mother asked him about the same and noted that a person should marry another person and not their religion.

She added,

"I'm not going to lie, it is hard on me that he's going to convert to Muslim. My faith, and our faith, is you know, we love everybody."

Later, Sam told his family about not having told Citra about the upcoming deadline. The new TLC star told cameras that at the time of his arrest, he was offered a diversion program, which one could be a part of for several years. He said that to stay out of jail, they had to complete tests and classes as part of the program. But he intended to wait till after Citra arrived in America, so he hadn't told her about the same.

90 Day Fiancé fans took to social media to react to the lack of communication between the new couple.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

90 Day Fiancé season 10 will return next week with a brand new episode.