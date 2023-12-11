90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 10, 2023. In the previous episode, Nikki walked out on Justin after he accidentally told her that he had cheated on her before their engagement.

The latest episode picked up from the argument as Nikki broke down after finding out the truth. While Justin kept telling her to let bygones be bygones, she told the cameras that she didn't know how they would get through it.

Fans took to social media to react to their storyline in the latest segment. One netizen, @BrownViolate, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Oh Lord let me off this Nikki rollercoaster!! It's exhausting."

"Hope this is their final episode": 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Nikki and Justin's fight about infidelity in season 10

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10, fans saw Nikki and Justin at odds. After the male cast member's revelation about him being intimate with another woman, Nikki walked out on him and the two had a decision to make.

During the segment, Justin chased after her and hugged her as she told him to get off her. She added that she "knew it." Justin asked her what she knew but Nikki didn't want to speak to him.

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member repeatedly asked her what was wrong with her since "it was in the past." She told him that she couldn't do it anymore and that she knew he was "f*cking playing" her. When he asked her what the problem was, Nikki said:

"We were already together, we were already talking, planning on going on vacations together."

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member noted that they were only talking about their plans when it happened and Nikki told him it didn't matter. Justin told her that it mattered to him. When he tried to console her, the American reality star told him that she wanted to go back home. She added that she didn't want to stay engaged to him any longer.

Justin told her that being intimate with another woman didn't mean anything to him. He added that her being in Moldova meant everything to him. When Nikki said that she meant nothing to him, the TLC star noted that the past didn't matter and asked her to create a future with him.

"People like me, you know, with a past like mine, don't have many options, and especially with a good-looking person. And as open-minded as Justin's been with me, so where does that leave me if we break up or end our engagement? Like I'm broken, and I don't know," she told the cameras.

Fans took to social media to chime in about their relationship and noted that they needed to not be on 90 Day Fiancé.

Season 10 of the show will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.