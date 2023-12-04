"Gagging reflex event": 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Justin and Nikki kissing during wine-tasting event 

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, December 3, 2023. During the segment, fans saw Nikki and Justin's storyline unfold until it seemingly crashed when Justin revealed that he cheated on her.

However, the events leading up to the confession caught fans' eyes. The couple went to a wine-tasting event when they had a little too much to drink. They were accompanied by a sommelier, but the two didn't seem to care about him as they started getting a little too close for comfort.

Fans took to social media to react to the wine-tasting event and noted that it was uncomfortable to watch and that they felt bad for Rohan, the hospitality manager. One person, @SHABOOTY, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Poor Rohan: when a wine tasting event turns into a gagging reflex event."

90 Day Fiancé season 10 will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.

90 Day Fiancé fans feel bad for the hospitality manager during Nikki and Justin's wine-tasting event

Ahead of the tasting, Justin told the cameras that Moldova was very famous for its wines. He added that he wanted to take Nikki there so the couple could focus on having a romantic time together.

Nikki told Rohan, the hospitality manager, that she had never been to a wine tasting before, and he joked about him being able to say anything without her knowing whether he was lying.

He spoke to the cameras about the couple and noted that his first impression of the 90 Day Fiancé couple was "interesting couple." He said that Moldova was comparatively conservative.

"Generally speaking, you will not find in Moldova a much older woman with a younger guy," he said.

After tasting the first wine, Justin said he felt "love vibes" coming on while Nikki encouraged him to keep drinking. Rohan, who seemed uncomfortable about the exchange, told the cameras that it wasn't uncommon for people to get drunk at wine tastings since they usually drink instead of tasting.

While Rohan kept trying to tell the TLC couple more about the wines, Justin insisted they drink another glass of the same one. At one point, Nikki told Justin that she hoped they would be "busy" later that night. The hospitality manager acknowledged the comment but also stated that it was "too much information."

The 90 Day Fiancé season 10 reality stars began kissing and making allegedly inappropriate comments. Justin told the cameras that it was good for their relationship. However, it wasn't the best place for Rohan, who called wine the "lubricant" of love.

Fans took to social media to react to the event and felt bad for the manager, hoping he was paid overtime.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 will return with a brand new episode next week on Sunday, December 10, on TLC.