90 Day Fiancé season 10: Release date, cast, and everything we know so far

TLC is set to release 90 Day Fiancé season 10 on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The show made its debut in 2014 and is a fan favorite. It focuses on couples who are at the beginning of their relationship and sheds light on the challenges they deal with together. The show follows the couple from the day they start dating until they decide to get married.

Other shows in the franchise also follow the lives of these couples, such as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which provides insight into couples' weddings. Alternatively, if the couple decides not to get married and plans to separate, they feature on 90 Day: The Single Life.

The show has already released its season 10 trailer, which features one couple getting engaged and moving in together. The short video also sees one couple going through difficulties when an affair comes to light. The trailer gives fans a glimpse into the upcoming season of the show, making it clear that the new installment will offer double the drama and entertainment.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé to feature seven couples

A total of seven couples will be featured on the show this season. While most couples start their relationship and move in together, one couple gets back together after a breakup.

The synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Meet six new couples and one returning couple as they embark on a colossal journey and take a passionate leap of faith all in the name of love. These long-distance, international couples go the distance as they navigate cultural differences, discover surprising personality traits and process lingering tensions brought on by doubtful friends and families."

The couples who will be appearing in season 10 of the show are:

Jasmine and Gino Sophie and Robert Manuel and Ashley Nick and Devin Justin and Nikki Anali and Clayton Citra and Sam

More information about the release schedule of season 10 episodes is currently awaited. The previous season of 90 Day Fiancé included 19 episodes, and a new one released every week.

90 Day Fiancé season 9 premiered back in April 2022, and it featured the following cast members:

Guillermo Rojer and Kara Bass Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Jibri and Miona Bell Mohamed Abdelhamed and Yvette Arellano Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre

After heaps of drama, controversy, heartbreaks, and several feuds, the couples still together from season 9 are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween, Kara and Guillermo Rojer, Jibri and Miona Bell, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone, and Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise.

Fans saw Yve and Mohamed face several challenges throughout their relationship. By the end of the show, the former accused Mohamed of speaking to another woman. Mohamed also made some claims about Yve and the duo decided to end their relationship and go their separate ways at the end of 90 Day Fiancé season 9.

Tune into TLC on Sunday, October 8 to watch the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé. Fans can also catch the upcoming season on Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV, Discovery Plus, and Max.