"Might be interesting": 90 Day Fiancé season 10 fans react to TLC's new couple

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 3, 2023. During the segment, fans were introduced to a new couple, Sam and Citra, as the new storyline started unfolding.

The two met on a dating app, and Sam proposed to her when he was in Indonesia. However, due to Sam's strict religious background, the two haven't been physically intimate and the female cast member expects him to convert to Islam after the wedding. They might get married in the near future as Citra revealed that her father would be traveling to America soon and she wanted the marriage to take place while he was there.

Fans took to social media to react to the new season 10 couple and noted that their storyline might be interesting. One user, @NotBluorRed wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"This Citra, Sam story might be interesting."

90 Day Fiancé season 10 will air a brand new episode on Sunday, December 10, on TLC.

"Producers gave us everything": 90 Day Fiancé season 10 fans applaud new couple Sam and Citra's storyline

Their TLC bio reads:

"Citra is moving from Indonesia to the states to be with Sam, but she won't be alone. Citra's father is coming along as well! With new information popping up left and right, and only 90 days to tie the knot, will the couple earn his blessing in time?"

However, Citra's father being in town isn't the couple's biggest hurdle, as Sam noted that he's been keeping a secret from his fiancée and her father. In his introductory clip, the cast member said that he's been sober for almost 10 years but hasn't opened up to her about his past because he was afraid of how she would react, even though she had never judged him.

He told the cameras that she has the most "beautiful, open heart" and has looked past "all that" and loved her when he didn't love himself. He added that he's never had anyone believe in him as much as Citra did.

The new TLC star further spoke about his and Citra's relationship and noted that since Citra's culture prohibits her from engaging in premarital s*x, the two haven't had s*x in the three years that they've been together. He added that this was one of the reasons her father was going to be accompanying her to America.

"It took the fear of her dad to keep that from happening. There's just something like, ‘I love you like a son, but I'll f*cking kill you," Sam added.

90 Day Fiancé fans took to social media to chime in with their thoughts about the new couple.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.