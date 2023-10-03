90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All highlights 

The much-awaited 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All episode aired recently, and it was nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster. Packed with tense moments, the episode saw a significant shift in the dynamics of the seven couples. Some fan favorites surprised viewers with their actions, while some cast members gained newfound support.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All episode kicked off with a poignant revelation about an unplanned pregnancy and swiftly escalated to an explosive confession about an explicit video. With news of impending visits, unexpected proposals, and a shocking revelation that had fans on the edge of their seats, the reunion proved to be a melting pot of emotions as seven dynamic couples took center stage.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All

Violet's miscarriage, Christian's proposal, and more major moments from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All episode

Jasmine's explosive confession

Jasmine shocked fans by admitting she had an explicit video with her ex, Dane, but clarified it was recorded months before she met Gino. This candid revelation during the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All completely altered how viewers perceived her as they debated her intentions.

The episode reached its climax when Jasmine admitted that she lied about the timing of the video with her ex. Gino's shocked reaction and Jasmine's justifications added fuel to the fiery confrontation, exposing the cracks in their relationship.

Violet's miscarriage

Violet revealed that she had a miscarriage due to health issues, confirming that the unborn child was Riley's. This deeply emotional moment humanized their tumultuous relationship. Riley's heartfelt reaction during the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All episode earned him newfound respect among fans.

Visa twists and milestones

Violet's revelation about obtaining a U.S. tourist visa without Riley's involvement left fans curious about their intentions. Their decision to meet post-breakup added layers of intrigue to their story.

David also revealed that he initiated the K-1 visa process for Sheila. This marked a significant step in their journey. Sheila's unwavering commitment to wait, despite potential delays, added a hopeful and genuine touch to their love story.

Christian's mysterious proposal

Christian's cryptic proposal during the Tell All episode left viewers in suspense. While the exact words of the proposal remained undisclosed, Christian hinted at the prospect of marriage, creating an air of mystery around the future of his relationship with Cleo. He assured her that he would officially propose eventually, leaving fans intrigued about their journey.

This enigmatic proposal had viewers speculating and eagerly anticipating what fate had in store for Christian and Cleo after the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All episode.

Tyray's catfish

Producers confirmed who catfished Tyray, and the individual admitted to scamming him for thousands of dollars. The scammer's indifference and derogatory comments toward Tyray during the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All episode left viewers outraged and craving justice.

Amanda and Jasmine's fight

Amanda and Jasmine's fiery showdown during the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All episode revolved around their ex-partners, Razvan and Dane. Amanda accused Jasmine of hypocrisy due to her ongoing friendship with Dane, while Jasmine criticized Amanda's interactions with Razvan. Their argument escalated into a heated exchange, with both women hurling accusations at each other.

Amanda argued that Jasmine's friendship with Dane was inappropriate, questioning her loyalty to Gino. Jasmine defended herself, claiming her relationship with Dane was platonic and that she had been honest with Gino.

This confrontation left viewers divided, with some supporting Amanda and others standing by Jasmine. It added an extra layer of drama to the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All, fueling debates among fans.

Annulment controversy

Meisha's announcement about getting an annulment took an unexpected turn when Nicola spoke about his views on conservative gender roles. Statler's visible annoyance and Meisha's daughters' concerns intensified the situation, highlighting the complexities of their relationship.

Riley's heartache

Riley's raw, emotional struggle to connect with his unborn child following Violet's miscarriage left viewers deeply moved. His genuine vulnerability and heartbreaking honesty during the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All episode resonated with the audience, shedding light on the nuances of love and grief.

Amanda and Razvan

Amanda and Razvan broke up two weeks after the former's return to the U.S. Amanda's interaction with another man on social media caused outrage among fans. Razvan focused on his career in the United States, while Amanda's seemingly indifferent attitude led to criticism from viewers, who called her out for hypocrisy and narcissism.

Despite the show's attempts to paint Jasmine as the villain, her actions during the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All episode spoke volumes. Not only did she address her past behavior, but she also stood up for Razvan, challenging him to take Amanda on for falsely accusing him.

Her candor, empathy, and resilience in the face of criticism while supporting someone in need earned her newfound support among fans.

Meisha and Riley, initially labeled as insufferable and narcissistic due to their tumultuous relationships with Nicola and Violet, respectively, showed a new side of themselves. Meisha's strong maternal instinct earned her respect, while Riley's composed response to the false pregnancy claims garnered him empathy during the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All episode.

These unforeseen shifts in fan sentiment highlight the fluid nature of reality TV. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All episode served as a riveting climax to the installment, offering fans drama, plot twists, and more.