Discover what 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 days season 6 stars do for a living

The curtain has fallen on the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days, but the intrigue surrounding its cast is far from over. This reality TV show has captivated audiences with its blend of romance, drama, and real-life struggles. The cast members' varied professional backgrounds add another dimension of interest above the on-screen stories.

From healthcare to modeling, entrepreneurship to activism, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days season 6 stars are as varied in their professions as they are in their personalities. Amanda, a dedicated nurse, brings compassion to the healthcare sector. Razvan, a Romanian model, also acts and is venturing into music. A former soldier, Riley, has transitioned to a YouTuber and business owner.

The list goes on, each career is as unique as the individual who pursues it.

From Nurses to YouTubers: The Real Jobs of 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days Celebs

1) Amanda

Amanda Wilhelm, a 31-year-old Louisiana native, has forged a fulfilling career in healthcare as a dedicated nurse. Her compassionate nature finds expression in providing essential care and assistance to those in need. Amanda's dedication to holistic health reflects her commitment to well-being and a balanced lifestyle.

2) Razvan

Razvan Ciocoi, a 26-year-old Romanian, has established himself as a prominent figure in the modeling industry. He is apparently a big influencer in Romania. He has a career as a fashion model in addition to acting in plays. Recently, apart from featuring in 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days, he has been trying to get more work in films while also working on his music career.

3) Riley

Riley Jus, aged 48 and hailing from Pennsylvania, brings a wealth of life experience and wisdom to the forefront. Jus has been a former soldier who started out as a YouTuber. As of present his channel has 3.21k subscribers. He is also the proprietor of a New York-based entertainment company named Suit 317 Entertainment. One of his movies, 5ive: Thirty-One (5:31), made its debut at the San Diego Film Festival.

4) Violet

Violet Tuyet is 43 and from Vietnam. Her career specifics remain a mystery. Her presence in Riley's life signifies a significant departure from his Pennsylvania roots. It is possible that she also plays some role as a business partner, however, this has not been made clear.

5) Christian

Christian, a 30-year-old from the heart of Minnesota, works a couple of jobs. He has been working as a copywriter for Sterling Cooper & Partners since 2007. Besides this job, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days contestant is also a full-time personal manager at We Clean Worldwide, managing and coordinating personnel requirements for the service department, and handling administrative duties.

6) Cleo

Cleo is a 32-year-old who works as a model and lives in London. She describes herself as a “transgender woman and neurodivergent activist”. Cleo is a model from Italy who is studying for an MSc in Psychology.

7) David

90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days David Dangerfield, a 42-year-old from Nebraska, describes himself living a “simple life”. He has two jobs, at his first job he works at a grocery store, stacking shelves. In his second job he works as a cleaner at casinos. He is notably a deaf person born in an all-hearing family, which indicates that he has had to live a life of struggle and might have had difficulty finding employment.

8) Sheila

Sheila Mae Mangubat, is 31 and originally from the Philippines. She is also hard of hearing due to a childhood incident and met David on a facebook group for Deaf singles. 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 days contestant is a single mother who used to work as a sales lady selling cotton candy before the pandemic.

Presently, she owns a small shop of her own back in the Philippines she bought with David’s assistance.

9) Nicola

Nicola Kanaan, aged 46 and residing in Israel, has a remote business focusing on his Catholic faith. He is the CEO and founder of a company called Novena Prayer. According to his website, he sells “Holy Land Christian Products” across the globe to interested Christian customers. Nicola created this website in 2008 and it has been running since then.

10) Meisha

Meisha Johnson, a 43-year-old from Minnesota, introduces viewers to her life and career in the United States. She has been a former journalist and reporter, working for several major networks including FOX and CBS. Now, perhaps due to Nicola’s influence, she is now involved with the church. She works as the Director of Pastoral Ministry at the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis.

11) Statler

Statler, a 33-year-old Texan, introduces viewers to her life in the United States as a neurodivergent with ADHD. She works in the finance department of a Freight Logistics company. Statler has stated that she works from home however she cannot focus on the work for more than 15 minutes due to her ADHD.

12) Dempsey

Dempsey, aged 28 and originally from England, introduces viewers to her life in the UK. She grew up in a family that has a long history in the carnival industry, and she grew up living in caravans all her life.

She has been working at her friend’s staycation business, while also owning her own business called Conscious Catering. Dempsey and Statler plan to buy a camper van and travel together in Europe, however, they haven't yet discussed finances.

13) Gino

90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days Gino, aged 53 and hailing from Michigan, enters the stage with a conflict between his and Jasmine’s spending habits. Gino has formerly worked at Ford as an engineering program manager. Presently he works at Faurecia as a product development engineer.

Gino has also admitted to trading stocks and having over USD 600k invested. He prefers to be frugal with his money but the events of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days suggest that the relationship demands he seek other sources of income or reconsider his life choices.

14) Jasmine

Jasmine, aged 35 is a former American literature teacher who was fired from job soon after her appearance in the 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days. She is a doctor with seven degrees, BA in literature, Master’s in Higher Education, Pedagogy, Educational Dynamic and Methodology, and Diversified education, a technical degree in accounting, a PhD in Education and Research, and finally, several seminars, courses, and certificates in Education.

Jasmine has dabbled into adult content creation on OnlyFans, however, this was not mentioned in the 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days. She is considering a career in real estate.

So, now you know what your favorite cast member does for the living in their real life!