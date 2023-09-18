TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 16 aired on September 17, 2023. In the episode, some couples faced the hard truth about their relationships, while others confessed their love. In the middle of all the feuds and drama, Violet revealed that she is pregnant with Riley's child, which has caught the attention of the media.

In the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 16 synopsis, titled One Crazy Summer, the following is mentioned:

“A disagreement threatens Statler and Dempsey's relationship; Riley gets shocking news; Nicola proposes; Razvan isn't sure his relationship with Amanda can be fixed; Cleo worries about Christian's commitment; Jasmine has her visa interview.”

Riley crossed countries to be with the love of his life at the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. In all the time he spent in Vietnam with Violet, the couple faced many challenges in their relationship. There were trust issues to the point where Riley even hired a private investigator to investigate Violet this season.

After all that, Riley has now received some shocking news from Violet following his return to America.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 16 cast member Riley seems apprehensive about Violet's pregnancy

As Riley was figuring out where his relationship with Violet stands during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Violet had some shocking news to share with him and told him she was pregnant.

During his conversation with Tiffanie, he shared how on the last day of his trip to Vietnam, he and Violet got intimate without protection. The reason they did this was because Riley is currently taking some medication, and according to him, getting pregnant while taking this medication is not common.

Afterwards, he shared his reaction to the pregnancy news, stating:

"The reason why I have doubts right now is because Violet has lied to me in the past. And also, from what my doctors have told me, I cannot get a woman pregnant because of the medication that I'm on. It's not that it can never happen. I would have to be off the medication for a certain period of time to bring up my sperm count.”

Furthermore, he mentioned:

"So, I'm kind of like, how? But miracles do happen and life finds a way. So I don't know if she's actually pregnant."

He also shared that when he learned that Violet was pregnant, he wanted to take her to a good doctor, but she refused. According to him, Violet is interested in getting married at this point.

According to Tiffanie, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast member Violet wants to marry Riley just to get a green card, but Riley believes Violet is lying to him and doesn't believe the green card is a problem.

As a result of this conversation, he said the following about Violet during his confessional:

I want to be excited about this. But this whole baby thing is just not adding up. I don't want to get that emotionally attached. Based on the history of my relationship with Violet, I don't even really know for sure if I was the only man she was seeing. I'm 8,000 miles away. I cannot control anything.”

Additionally, he stated:

“All I know is I need a DNA test to prove paternity, and if Violet is pregnant with my child, obviously I'm going to do the right thing. You know, I'm not going to allow my child to grow up without her father. I am going to do whatever it takes to be in my child's life. I just really hope I'm not being played."

Fans can watch the entire 16th season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC.