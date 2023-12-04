90 Day Fiancé season 10 episode 9: Recap and more details explored 

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 3, 2023. In the latest segment, fans saw several storylines unwrap, with some individuals planning to get married while others possibly contemplated ending their relationships.

During the segment, Nikki and Justin went to a wine tasting, and while they had a good time, things took a turn the following day during another conversation about them being physical with one another.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 will air another episode on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on TLC.

Did Justin confess to cheating on Nikki during 90 Day Fiancé season 10 episode 9?

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10, Justin decided to show Nikki, Moldova, and took her wine tasting. The two had a little too much to drink, and Justin told the cameras that it was important for them to have a "romantic time" together as it was going to be better for their relationship.

While the two had a great time, the following day didn't go as smoothly for Justin and Nikki. The couple was supposed to go horseback riding, but before that, they shared a meal. The 90 Day Fiancé cast member expressed her excitement about the upcoming activity but added an innuendo about getting intimate.

Justin conveyed to Nikki that he also had desires and that she wasn't the only one interested in being intimate. However, he expressed discomfort with her pushing him into it. He told her that even though they were s*xually active the previous night, she was still unhappy in the morning.

She told him that she wanted to be wide awake and to be able to look at him, and Justin added that he didn't know when "it is coming" and that her pushing him didn't work for him. The 90 Day Fiancé season 10 reality star asked him if he would rather just be friends with her since friends typically don't engage in intimate activities. Nikki added that the couple rarely got physical, making the relationship feel more like a friendship.

"Here in our country, friendship with woman and man and just s*x, we have like this something. Just friendly s*x," Justin added.

Nikki asked him if he was sleeping with his friends, and he replied that he had done so before but not since they became serious about the relationship. Nikki, skeptical of her fiancé's response, called him by his legal name, Igor, and told him to tell her the truth.

Justin told her that she was always looking for things to fight about. Nikki explained that there were times when she would try to reach him, and it would feel like she was bothering him.

"B*tch vibes is coming," he said.

She told him that the vibes were not coming, and he was tip-toeing around the truth. The 90 Day Fiancé season 10 cast member told the cameras that she wanted to trust Justin but "guys are always going to be guys."

"Little does he keep forgetting is that I used to be a boy and I still have that part of the brain working and I know what guys think before they think it, so if he thinks he's going to pull one over me, he's not," Nikki added.

She inquired if anyone else had been in the picture since they started their serious relationship, which, in his view, began when they got engaged. Justin confirmed that there hadn't been anyone since they became serious. Nikki was already applying for Justin's K-1 visa in July while he was actively sleeping with others. The cast member walked out, and Justin followed her out.

