90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

A new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 will premiere on TLC on Monday, June 19, at 8 pm ET. As seen in the previous episode, Everton shared his feelings about Jordan, mentioning that his relationship with her is more business-related than romantic. The next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 will include a lot more drama, controversy, and also some confessions.

In this upcoming episode, Jessica will say goodbye to Juan, while Matthew and Ana's relationship will get more complicated. The synopsis for 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 10 reads:

“Jessica anxiously says goodbye to Juan as he heads back to cruise life. Matthew and Ana worry their relationship won't last. April tracks down Valentin when he goes MIA for days. After ending things with Lidia, Scott has a surprise meet-up.”

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 10 star Scott Wern to get a surprise visit

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 has released some footage to give fans a glimpse of what to expect in episode 10. In one video, Scott Wern was surprised and pleased upon meeting his ex, Liz.

After catching up with each other, Liz expressed her happiness and shared that, initially, Scott wanted to get married to her, but she wasn't ready for the commitment. At first, she mentioned that she knows Scott is dating someone, but she will fight to get him back. Additionally, Scott indicated that he had planned to take her out for a romantic date.

“Contingency plan – I hate using the word contingency plan – Liz and I are gonna go there and hopefully we build new memories,” he said.

This comes as Scott and Lidia Morel are going through a rough patch. The duo was seen going through several problems in their relationship as a result of language barriers.

“I feel like when I was talking to you in Florida, maybe things were easy because we were having shorter conversations. And then when we’re spending a lot of time together, we’re having longer conversations,” Scott said during the May 29 episode of the show.

Additionally, Scott explained that he finds it irritating to use an app to translate what he wants to say. In response, Lidia noted that Scott, at first, did not have problems with the language barrier, but now he does. Additionally, she mentioned it is not a language issue, but believes that Scott is not putting in enough effort in their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 9 recap

As seen in the previous episode, Everton and Jordan met the former's family, where things heated up. The family asked about what their future holds and where they will get married. Everton then explained that they are building a business together now and need to focus on it. Jordan was disappointed by Everton's response.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 9 synopsis mentioned:

"Jessica worries Juan will cheat when he goes back on the cruise. Carlos tells Michele she was the reason he and VaLentine canceled the wedding. Ana learns the visa will take longer than expected. Everton embarrasses Jordan in front of his family."

Watch the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 on Monday, June 19, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes