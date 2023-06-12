90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 9 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Everton states that he currently has more of a business relationship with Jordan than a romantic one. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Jessica worries Juan will cheat when he goes back on the cruise. Carlos tells Michele she was the reason he and VaLentine canceled the wedding. Ana learns the visa will take longer than expected. Everton embarrasses Jordan in front of his family."

Jordan is disappointed with Everton in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3, titled, Just a Friend, Everton and Jordan meet Everton’s family, where the truth about the future of their relationship eventually comes out.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the former cast member’s mother asks the couple whether they’re going to get married. Jordan looks to Everton for answers, who explains that marriage is not what they’re focusing on at the moment. However, Jordan does not agree with this answer and gives her partner a disappointed look. Everton further adds:

"What we’re more focused on right now is business. I hope sometime in the future, we will be thinking about that."

In a confessional, the female 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise cast member adds that she would have never imagined that Everton would embarrass her in front of his family like that, especially when he took her to meet them for the very first time.

She adds that she doesn’t understand how he couldn’t be thinking about marrying her, especially with all they’ve done and the future that they’re moving towards. Everton notices the awkwardness in the air and breaks the silence by asking his mother for a hug and calling it a night.

When the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise couple is finally alone, Jordan expresses her anger and explains that while she’s happy that he told the family about the business, it doesn’t mean much anymore since he completely blew off the idea of the two of them getting married. She continues:

"You act like there’s going to be one without the other and it doesn’t work that way. No f*cking woman is going to sit next to a man that is blowing off marrying her. Women aren’t that stupid."

Everton asks his partner to calm down while she insists that he doesn’t get it. Jordan further tells him that he doesn’t have to marry her as long as he’s okay with selling off the business. Responding to this, Everton tells her that they should have a conversation about the same. While his partner reminds him that they already had a conversation, Everton tells her that Jordan should have told her about this particular expectation.

In a confessional, he states:

"I love Jordan and all but ever since we’ve gotten back together we haven’t been discussing much."

He further adds that the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise couple mainly talk about the business, so for her to hit him with something like that was unexpected.

