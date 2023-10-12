90 Day Fiance: Nikki Sanders' gender identity explored

90 Day Fiance fame Nikki Sanders is a 47-year-old trans woman. With a following of 1.4 million on Instagram, she's a significant figure in the public eye. By her own admission, her journey has been far from ordinary. Born as Jason Torres, Nikki has said in the past that she knew she was different from a very young age.

Nikki underwent gender affirmation surgery at the age of 20 and has since spent millions on various procedures to align her physical appearance with her identity. Her relationship with Justin, another key character on the show, has been a rollercoaster, marked by an initial breakup after Nikki revealed her transgender identity and a recent reunion at 90 Day Fiance.

Nikki Sanders' experience on 90 Day Fiance

Nikki Exotika, aka Nikki Sanders, underwent her first gender affirmation surgery at the age of 20. Moreover, Nikki has undergone multiple surgeries, including three nose jobs, breast augmentation, and even the removal of her Adam's apple.

The financial cost of these procedures runs into the millions, underscoring her commitment to aligning her physical self with her true identity.

Nikki grew up in Hoboken, New Jersey, in a family that struggled to understand her. She never met her biological father, who passed away when she was a teenager.

The 90 Day Fiance star’s early years were marked by bullying and a lack of familial understanding, obstacles that she had to overcome to become the person she is today.

Previously, in an interview with The Sun magazine, she stated,

“I wanted to look like Barbie, it was always my dream”.

Nikki's relationship with Justin adds another dimension to her life story. They first met 17 years ago through a dating site while Justin was in Moldova. They got engaged, and Justin moved to the U.S. on a K-1 visa.

However, their relationship faced a significant hurdle when Nikki disclosed her transgender identity to Justin, leading to their breakup. Justin returned to Moldova, but fate had other plans.

Nikki and Justin are currently back together and are one of the couples featured in the 10th season of 90 Day Fiance. Their relationship has been a focal point of the show, especially given its tumultuous history. Almost two decades later, they've decided to give love another chance.

Nikki's public persona is another aspect that can't be ignored. She has a massive following on Instagram, where she often shares glimpses of her glamorous lifestyle.

Her social media influence is noteworthy, especially considering the platform's power to shape public opinion. Nikki and Justin even have a joint Instagram account, where they refer to themselves as "Real Life Barbie and Ken."

In the professional sphere, Nikki holds a license in cosmetology and has diversified her talents over the years. She participated in a documentary called Transtasia in 2006 and has even ventured into music as a solo recording artist.

Her career choices reflect her multifaceted personality and her desire to express herself in various forms.

Final thoughts

90 Day Fiance Nikki’s story is a demonstration of the human spirit's ability to overcome adversity and find love and acceptance. Her life brings to light several complex issues, often discussed only behind closed doors.

Nikki's relationship with Justin, as shown on 90 Day Fiancé adds another dimension to her story. As viewers continue to watch her journey, they're exposed to themes that are often sidelined but are crucial for a broader understanding of identity and relationships.